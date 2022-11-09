The Central Catholic boys soccer team saw its season end in dramatic fashion on Wednesday.
The upset-minded No. 18-seeded Raiders took No. 2 St. John's Shrewsbury to two overtimes and into penalty kicks. But the Pioneers made all five of their PKs, and stopped a pair of Central attempts, to earn a 3-2 victory in the Division 1 Round of 16.
Central Catholic fell behind by a goal early, but Raider Eric Fischer tied it up with a score with 13 minutes to go in the first half.
Fischer then gave Central Catholic the lead in the 19th minute of the second half with a goal to make it 2-1. But St. John's responded to send the game into overtime.
The two teams then played two scoreless extra sessions, sending the game to a best-of-5 penalty kick session.
Raiders Ryan Thomas, Chris Bethea and Cole Loisel each scored on their penalty kick attempt. But Shrewsbury went 5 for 5 on their PKs to earn the victory.
George Karafilidis made seven saves for Central, which ended the season 11-6-2. St. John's Shrewsbury (17-2-1) moves on to the state quarterfinals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.