John M. Daileanes left his mark on Central Catholic boys basketball, and he now continues to support students in their own athletic pursuits.
During his four years at CCHS, John was a standout basketball player (captain), playing on two MVC Championship varsity teams (Sophomore, Senior), being named an MVC Basketball All-Star (Junior, Senior).
John also excelled playing baseball (Captain), leading MVC Baseball with a junior season batting average of .460, and senior year batting average of .330. He was an MVC Baseball All-Star (Junior, Senior).
He was the recipient of the Michael Garvey Award (Best Male Athlete) before heading to Colby College (‘92), where he continued his athletic career on in basketball, serving as captain, and he played baseball, too.
As a multi-sport athlete Cody P. Demers fully dedicated himself to football (4 years), baseball (4 years), track and field (2 years), as well as basketball and wrestling.
On the football field, he led the Raider to the historic 2013 Division 1 Super Bowl win.
Cody’s honors are plentiful, including Eagle-Tribune All-Star MVC 2nd Team All-Conference (Junior), Lowell Sun 2nd Team All-Conference (Junior), MVC 1st Team All-Conference, Boston Globe Athlete-of-the-Year, Boston Globe All-Scholastic, Boston Herald All-Scholastic, Lowell Sun 1st Team All-Conference, Team Offensive MVP, MVC Player of the Year, Boston Herald All-Decade Team. He was invited to the Shriners Bowl.
After graduating from CCHS, Cody continued his athletic career at Merrimack College (Class of 2018), playing D2/D1 football.
Ernest “Ernie” DiFiore is known for supporting the Central Catholic community in a variety of ways for over 30 years.
Most recently, he served as Athletic Director for 10 years and was instrumental in getting turf installed on the Raider Field, making improvements to the Memorial Gymnasium, upgrades to the weight room, expanding the number of female athletic options, and supporting the athletics program in all ways possible.
Many CCHS teams achieved high levels of success under his leadership, winning championships at the conference, sectional, and state level.
Previous to serving as AD, Ernie served as a teacher and coach at Central Catholic.
Kayleigh E. Dugan reached amazing athletic heights as a seasoned gymnast (4 years, Sr,. captain) and cheerleader (3 years, Sr. captain).
During Kayleigh’s four years the gymnastics team had two runner-up seasons, two MVC championships, a North Sectionals title, and qualified for state.
For individual accolades, Kayleigh’s career was impressive and included numerous recognitions: MVC All-Conference (4 Years)/All-Star, individual state qualifier (4 Years), team MVP (2 Years), Boston Globe All-Star/All-Scholastic, Boston Herald All-Scholastic, Eagle-Tribune Honorable Mention/All-Star, Lowell Sun All-Star, New England Championships, school record on beam (9.7), CCHS Coaches Award, MVC Senior Gymnast of the Year, and Senior High School Nationals Team Champions while medaling third as an individual on bars.
Kayleigh also had a successful CCHS Cheerleading career, being named MVC All-Conference/MVC Champs (sophomore), CCHS MVP/MVC All-Conference (junior), Captain/MVC All-Conference, National Cheer Association All-Star, and National Team Camp Qualifier (junior/senior).
After graduating from CCHS, Kayleigh continued her gymnastics career at the State University of New York (SUNY) at Brockport (2016-2017).
Long before James M. “Jamie” Durkin was a successful head coach of wrestling, he collected his own championships as a gifted student-athlete at CCHS.
Jamie was a two-sport athlete, playing football and hitting the mat as a wrestler for all four years at CCHS.
He achieved numerous wrestling accolades including a two-time state champion, All-State finalist, three-time New England placer, top-10 All-Time wins and pins, four-time All-MVC, three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star (wrestling), High School Prep All-American (4th place). He was also captain as a senior.
As for football (Sr. captain), Jamie was a three-year starter (350 career tackles/25 career sacks), a two-time MVC All-Conference, Boston Globe All-Scholastic, a two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star, and he also played on the 1997 and 1998 CCHS Super Bowl football teams.
After graduating from CCHS, James moved on to Clarion University (Pa.), where he was a two-year wrestling starter. He then transferred to Western New England University, where he was a two-year starter, two-time New England placer, and Academic All-American.
Shilanna Gallo was a four-year gymnastics team member, where she was named a four-time team MVP and MVC All-Conference athlete, as well as a two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star.
Her efforts earned her the 2010 MVC Senior Gymnast of the Year Award, and she was named to the 2010 Boston Globe and Boston Herald All-Scholastic Teams.
Shilanna set school records in every event (including all-around) and was selected to compete on the Massachusetts High School National team, where they placed third as a team. She served as team captain during her senior year and was also a member of the National Honor Society.
At the club level, Shilanna competed for Interstate Gymnastics (Methuen) and earned regional titles on the vault and uneven bars in 2009 and 2010. She was a two-time Junior Olympic Nationals Qualifier, placing third on uneven bars in 2010.
Upon graduation from CCHS, Shilanna attended Ithaca College (Class of 2014), where she was a four-year varsity gymnastics team member, a two-time All-American, and the 2011 ECAC Rookie of the Year.
Atty. Timothy Hart has proven to be an important figure in the storied history of Central Catholic basketball. As a member of the Red Raiders — as they were known at the time — Hart was named a third-teamer for Central in The Eagle-Tribune’s “Boys Basketball’s Best” series and was two-time All-Conference. He is a proud member of the 1982 team that was the first of Coach Richard Licare’s many MVC champion teams.
Hart, who earned an Augustinian Fathers scholarship to Merrimack College, starred for the Warriors (1,266 points), and was named Merrimack’s MVP, and first-team All-Conference as a senior.
After graduating from Merrimack, Tim played a year professionally in Germany before attending the University of San Diego Law School (CA).
Michael Jankowski was a four-year varsity hockey player, two-time captain, three-year All-Star, two-year All-MVC, All-Scholastic, and MVP. He was also the first Central Catholic hockey player to obtain 100 career points while playing for the Raiders.
After Central Catholic, Michael played hockey for Northeastern University and was a member of the Northeastern 1988 Beanpot and Hockey East Championship team.
After college, Michael returned to his high school alma mater, Central Catholic, with his passion for hockey and drive to make an impact on young high school hockey player’s. He served as the varsity hockey coach for fifteen years, and brought the CCHS program to the elite status of a Super 8 power in Massachusetts.
As head coach, he won over 200 games, 11 league titles, and seven Super 8 appearances. He was MVC Coach of the Year six times, and Eagle-Tribune Coach of the Year twice.
Ronald W. Karcz had an accomplished track career at Central Catholic, participating all four years in cross country and indoor and outdoor track & field (high jump and hurdles).
His athletic prowess led to several accolades, including multiple MVC championships in high hurdles, first in the New England Catholics (junior/senior), first and placed in the divisional state championships. Ron won the class B hurdles his senior year and also won both the high jump and hurdles in the New England Catholics.
Ron was a tri-captain and co-captain for Indoor and Outdoor Track, and at one point held all the hurdle records at Central Catholic at the same time, while setting track records and individual meet records on multiple occasions.
During his senior year, The Emblem alumni magazine published a story that included Ron’s many accomplishments, calling him a Hall of Fame “shoo-in” (the HOF hadn’t been established yet).
After graduating from CCHS, Ron attended Lowell Technological Institute (now UMass Lowell), and held the school record in the 120 yard high hurdles.
During his Raider Golf career, Joseph P. Leavitt was one of the best golfers in the region.
Joseph’s skill on the green led to several awards and accolades including a three-time Merrimack Valley Conference Player of the Year, two-time MVC Champion, MVC All-Conference (four years), D1 State Individuals (runner-up), three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star, and Eagle Tribune MVP in 2011.
He remains the most decorated golfer in CCHS history.
After graduating from CCHS, Joseph continued his golfing career at Florida Southern University (Freshman), and later transferred to the University of Rhode Island (URI) and played golf (soph-senior). As a senior, Joseph was named an All-New England selection.
Dr. Steven Mattheos was the valedictorian of his class and a first-generation Greek from Lowell, as the son of immigrant parents. He is the first Boys Soccer inductee into the Central Catholic Athletic Hall of Fame.
Steve was a four-year starter and three-year captain of the Central Catholic soccer team (1989-1992).
As a freshman, he started every game on the first CCHS soccer team to qualify for the states. He was named MVC All-Conference and team MVP as a sophomore, and Lowell Sun All-Star and Eagle-Tribune All-Star both his junior and senior years. In addition, he was named Boston Globe All-Scholastic his senior year.
Steve also spent two years competing on the CCHS varsity basketball team and was recognized as Unsung Hero his senior year.
Hannah L. Mitchell was a distinguished member of the Central Catholic swim team (captain), holding multiple school records and representing CCHS at several state championships.
Her performance in the pool earned her an abundance of awards and honors including MVC All-Star (2007, 2008, 2009), MVC All-Conference 2010, and Central Catholic MVP in 2010. She placed second in both individual events at states (senior), and individually qualified, and placed at States, all four years of her swimming career.
Hannah was a record-breaker, breaking the CCHS record in the 500 freestyle her freshman year, continued to break it through her senior year, and held that same record for eight more years until it was broken in 2018.
After graduating from Central Catholic, Hannah continued her athletic career at Florida International University (2011-2013) D1 Swimming, where she retired from her time in the pool due to an injury. She completed her education at Florida State University, graduating in 2015.
As a three-sport athlete at Central Catholic, Nelson Ovalles successfully dominated the football field, basketball court and baseball diamond.
His finely-tuned athletic skills were recognized through several awards including, for football: Defensive MVP (1996), Boston Herald All-State, All-Conference, Eagle-Tribune All-Star. He recorded 7 interceptions his senior year. For baseball: Team MVP (1997), All-Conference, All-State, Eagle-Tribune All-Star, MVC Champion (1996). And for basketball: D1 North Finalist, Eagle-Tribune All-Star (1996), and Defense MVP.
As a senior Nelson was honored with the Michael Garvey Male Student-Athlete Award, and he moved on to the UMass Amherst, where he played football, winning a Division 1-AA National Championship (1998) and an Atlantic-10 Conference Championship (1999). The 1998 football team was recently inducted into the UMass Hall of Fame.
From 2012 to the present, Nelson has served as an CCHS assistant football coach.
Throughout his Central Catholic athletic career, Jason M. Sechrist dominated the court as a tennis champion, playing the number one singles position all four years at CCHS.
In 2004, Jason won the Massachusetts state individuals and compiled a perfect 24-0 season without losing a set. He was the No. 1-ranked player in New England for the under 18-year-old division by the United States Tennis Association. He was also a Massachusetts singles semi-finalist (2003), Boston Globe All-Scholastic (2003 & 2004), and Eagle-Tribune/Merrimack Valley Tennis MVP (2002, ‘03, ‘04).
After graduating from Central, Jason headed to Boston College (Class of 2008), where he started and played four years (2004-2008). He served as captain of the team for three years, ranked in the top 32 D1 Northeast regional rankings (senior), and ranked No. 13 in the final Northeast D1 rankings for doubles (2008). Jason also earned singles wins over Florida State University, Clemson University, Georgia Tech, University of Maryland, Harvard University, Dartmouth College, and Princeton University.
During her time at Central Catholic, Courtney R. Walsh played four years of basketball and soccer (co-captain/senior). She also participated in track and field. Her passion and dedication amounted to nine varsity letters throughout her Raider athletics career.
Throughout those years, she contributed to winning two state titles, one in soccer and one in basketball. As a freshman, Courtney worked her way to become the starting forward of the soccer team that won the 2010 state title.
As a junior, she started as point guard for the basketball team (co-captain) that won the 2013 D1 state title.
Courtney’s senior year, she joined track and field and participated in the 4X400m team, helping set the school record in the event followed by making it to All-New England’s. She was also a member of the MVC championship and Div. 2 state championship outdoor track team.
Throughout her high school athletic career, she accumulated an abundance of awards including: Merrimack Valley Conference MVP in soccer and basketball, Boston Globe and Boston Herald All-Scholastic in basketball and soccer, MVC All-Conference in basketball, soccer, and track, and Eagle Tribune All-Star in soccer and basketball.
James “Jimmy” C. Zenevitch excelled as a four-year member of the Central Catholic basketball and volleyball teams.
During his CCHS career, the basketball team (senior captain) was undefeated at every home game and in every MVC league game. He was also a member of the 2008 and 2010 Massachusetts Division 1 state championship basketball teams.
In 2010 and 2011, Jimmy was MVC All-Conference in both basketball and volleyball, and he was the 2010 Greater Lawrence Christmas Tournament MVP and was selected to their All-Tournament Team in 2011.
In 2010 and 2011, Jimmy was named to The Eagle-Tribune Dream Basketball Team, along with various other accolades including McDonald’s All-American Nominee, ESPN’s MIAA All-State First Team, Eagle-Tribune MVP, Boston Globe and Boston Herald Dream Team member, and the IABBO Classic Tournament MVP.
Jimmy finished his high school basketball career with 1,085 points. He averaged 21.4 points, 11.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists during his senior year. In 2010, Jimmy was named the MVC Division 2 Volleyball Player of the Year.
