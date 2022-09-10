LAWRENCE -- The rematch of last fall's Division 1 state championship game didn't go anywhere near how Central Catholic hoped.
Springfield Central struck for touchdowns on three of its first four drives, and rolled to a 33-0 victory over the Raiders at Lawrence Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday.
"They kicked our butt," said Central Catholic head coach Chuck Adamopoulos. "We got beaten by a really good team. There's not much to say. We aren't at the level they're at right now, that's for sure. We have lot of work to do, because that wasn't good today."
The two teams played twice last year, with the Raiders taking the season-opener (67-52), then the Golden Eagles winning the state title game (22-15).
Unfortunate for Central Catholic, Friday would not be as close.
The Raiders were limited to just 99 total yards of total offense -- including negative-10 rushing -- while allowing Springfield Central 524 yards of offense, 248 of those in the first half when the Eagles all but locked up the game.
"(Springfield) is absolutely a talented team," said Adamopoulos. "We play them all the time, so we know. But, I have never seen us tackle like we did tonight. What can I say, they beat us good."
Springfield Central wasted no time making an impact.
After forcing the Raiders to punt on the game's opening drive, the Golden Eagles converted two third downs, before University of Nebraska commit and All-Scholastic QB William Watson broke through the middle of the line and sprinted away for a 50-yard touchdown.
Central Catholic then punted again, and Springfield Central converted three third downs and a fourth down, setting up a 7-yard TD run for Conellius Patrick.
Watson then added a 28-yard TD with 1:43 left in the half to make it 22-0 at the break, and Patrick opened the second half with a TD run to make it 30-0 just 1:51 into the third quarter.
The Raiders had their best chance to score on the ensuing drive, advancing to the Golden Eagles' 39-yard line. But a botched snap and a sack ended that threat. The Eagles then tacked on a final score with 4:15 left.
A highlight for Central Catholic was when Notre Dame-bound linebacker Preston Zinter batted a pass at the line of scrimmage, which was snagged by defensive lineman Preston Titus for an interception.
Zinter finished the night with eight tackles, while Jaden Wiggins added six stops and Markys Bridgewater knocked down three passes. Central sophomore starting QB Blake Hebert threw for 109 yards.
"That is a good Central Catholic team with coaches and players that have had a lot of success," said Springfield Central coach Bill Watson. "They're not going to be the same team in November that they are now. Today was about understanding that we wanted to bring the fight to them. We wanted to come out, be very aggressive and throw the first blow."
Central Catholic will have to bounce back quickly. The Raiders will host rival St. John's Prep on Friday (7 p.m.) The Eagles rolled over Marshfield 49-14 on Friday.
"We have to learn from this game," said Adamopoulos. "We had this happen in the second game last year (49-14 loss to St. John's) and we learned from it. We're going to see what this team has. It's easy when things are going good. Things aren't going good right now, so we're going to see who responds."
Springfield Central 38, Central Catholic 0
Springfield Central (1-0): 6 16 8 8 — 38
Central Catholic (0-1): 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
SC — William Watson 50 run (rush failed), 6:20
Second Quarter
SC — Conellius Patrick 7 run (Kymari Latney rush), 10:46
SC — Watson 28 run (Latney rush), 1:43
Third Quarter
SC — Patrick 4 run (Latney rush), 10:09
Fourth Quarter
SC — Isaiah Lumpkin 1 run (Latney rush), 4:15
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Central Catholic (16-(-10)) — Markys Bridgewater 2-9, Sean Mercuri 2-6, Matthias Latham 1-3, Ty Cannistraro 1-(-1), Blake Hebert 10-(-27); Springfield Central (34-276) — William Watson 8-147, Conellius Patrick 13-109, Tariq Thomas 8-22, Isaiah Lumpkin 5-8
PASSING: Central Catholic — Hebert 11-25-0, 109; Springfield Central — Watson 14-25-1, 248
RECEIVING: Central Catholic — Mike Ryan 2-39, Jaxon Pereira 2-22, Cannistraro 1-15, Preston Zinter 1-10, Latham 1-3, Jax Frediani 2-19, Scott Anderson 1-1, Mercuri 1-0; Springfield Central — Kevin Jackson 6-94, Jaykelis Algarin 5-80, Mattias Barbour 2-64, Dwayne Early 1-10
