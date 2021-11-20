Central Catholic football exacted revenge, and punched its ticket to the Division 1 state championship game on Friday night.
Led by QB Ayden Pereira and running back Matthias Latham, the Raiders rolled over St. John's Prep 35-12 in the MIAA Division 1 semifinals.
The win sends Central to its first state title game appearance since 2015.
The Eagles had beaten the Raiders in the 2018 and 2019 Division 1 semis, then known as the North finals. The Prep also beat Central 49-14 in Week 2 of the regular season.
But Friday night, it was all Central.
University of Maine recruit Pereira ran for two touchdowns and threw a TD each to Latham and Justice McGrail. Latham added a rushing touchdown, and set up each of Pereira's scores with big plays.
Ty Cannistraro added a big interception for Central, which will now take on the winner of Saturday's noon matchup between Springfield Central and Franklin at Gillette Stadium. The date and time are TBA.
More to come on the huge victory .............
