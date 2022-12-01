Congratulations are in order for four Central Catholic High seniors, all of whom signed their National Letters of Intent at Div. 1 college and universities, all receiving scholarships.
The Central group consists of:
Janessa A. Duren ’23 (Haverhill, Track & Field, University of Alabama at Birmingham
Olivia R. Guillet ’23 (Andover), Cross Country/Track & Field, Merrimack College
Nathan R. Kearney ’23 (Londonderry, N.H.), Baseball, Stonehill College
Alexandra G. Paglia ’23 (Newburyport), Lacrosse, Stonehill College
“We are so proud of the accomplishments of Janessa, Olivia, Nathan and Alexandra and their commitments to continue their athletic and academic careers at exceptional institutions,” said Mr. Zach Blaszak, Director of Athletics. “We wish them the best as they finish their high school careers in the upcoming seasons and look forward to watching them succeed at the next level."
