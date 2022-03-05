LAWRENCE – With 10 full days between the regular-season finale and Friday night’s Division 1 state tourney opener, of course, there was some apprehension from the Central Catholic girls basketball team.
“We had to wait a long time to play so I think we were all a little nervous. Once we got out there, it felt good to finally get one,” said senior Claire Finney after she and the fourth-seeded Raiders overcame a bout with early jitters before running visiting Concord Carlisle off the floor, 75-33.
Central moves on to host North Andover, the 20th seed, in the round of 16, Tuesday night at 6 p.m.
Sophomore Ashley Dinges paced the balanced Raiders with 20 points and a dozen boards.
Arlenis Veloz (13), Kathleen Smith (12) and defensive stopper Leah Deleon (11) all hit double figures as the Raiders spread the wealth.
“We kind of overwhelmed them defensively,” said Raiders’ coach Casey Grange, whose 16-4 Raiders led 17-9 after one quarter and 32-16 at the half. “Everyone stepped up defensively. Leah Deleon did a really good job on (Concord Carlisle’s top player). She scored tonight, too. I told them other people had to step up. I thought Leah took the right shots. She wasn’t forcing anything.”
A four-year varsity veteran who missed all of last year with a knee injury and endured a pair of surgeries and rigorous rehab just to get back in the lineup this winter, Finney (7 points) said the aura of the tournament never gets old.
“I still get nervous, it’s a good kind of nervous. We’re all just really excited to get our on the floor,” she said. “I feel pretty comfortable once we get out there. There was some uncertainty as to whether I’d even be able to play this year. So I’m really just trying to take it one game at a time and enjoy it all. It’s my last ride here, I’m just trying to soak it all in.”
The Raiders took both regular season meetings with North Andover pretty handily, but the Scarlet Knights have reason to feel a little energized anyways in Round 3.
They went to Attleboro on Thursday and won on the road in their tourney opener, 53-46.
No. 4 Central 75, No. 29 Concord Carlisle 33
Division 1 Round of 32
Concord Carlisle (33): Karleigh Mutch 3-6-12, Rachel Barach 1-0-3, Parker Lamothe 3-0-8, Kyra Morgan 0-1-1, Arielle Charles 4-1-9, Totals 11-8-33
Central (75): Arlenis Veloz 5-2-13, Leah Deleon 4-1-11, Zullymar Castro 1-0-2, Claire Finney 3-0-7, Sam Guertin 3-0-7, Ashley Dinges 9-0-20, Abby Yfantopulos 1-0-3, Kathleen Smith 6-0-12, Totals 32-3-75
3-pointers: CC – Barach, Lamothe 2; Cent – Veloz, Deleon 2, Finney, Guertin, Dinges 2, Yfantopulos
