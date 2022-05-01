LAWRENCE — It was late in the 1996 Merrimack Valley Conference football season, rivals Central Catholic and Methuen High were locked in a typical gridiron grudge match at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Central had ridden senior halfback Nelson Ovalles in a dramatic comeback against the Rangers. But the play that defined Ovalles and the game, a 3-yard run, didn’t officially count in the rushing stats.
It was the play after another Ovalles touchdown.
“They were talking about kicking the extra point to tie in the huddle. I just told them, ‘No way, give me the ball. I’ll get in,’” said Ovalles, recalling the game almost 26 years ago.
“It was toss left toward the end zone facing the highway. I got hit, was able to spin off but the ball popped out. Everyone thought it was a fumble, but I got in. It was a pretty memorable moment, especially because it was Methuen.”
The truly great ones can call their shots. Now, Ovalles will be inducted into the Central Catholic Hall of Fame as part of the 16-member class of 2022, which will be honored on May 5.
Raider football coach Chuck Adamopoulos remembered the day quite well.
“It’s absolutely true,” Adamopoulos said. “We were running the daylights out of the ball. We must have run toss 800 times in that game. and he told me he was going to run it in.
“Nelson is one of my favorite kids I’ve ever coached. He was the classic three-sport, old-time athlete.”
Now a 42-year-old real-estate agent and developer, Ovalles lives in Lawrence with his wife Micole and their four children: Kevin, Alyna, Hillary and their newborn, Nora.
He came to Central on a familiar route through the Lawrence Boys Club.
“I had looked at prep schools, but my parents didn’t want to let me go away,” said Ovalles.
“I remember (Boys Club Director) Steve Kelley telling me I had a chance to go to Central, and it was the best thing that could have ever happened to me.”
While he didn’t know a ton about Central, what the school stood for and the rich tradition it had established, he did have a couple buddies to rely on in the class two years ahead of him.
“Cesar Abad and Darwin Santos were very good friends of mine. We had played baseball together,” Ovalles said. “I knew they were doing well in sports and with the academics. That made me comfortable, knowing how great they were doing. If they could do it, I thought I could too.
“Going in was a complete eye-opening experience, different than what I was used to. It was kind of a shock the amount of time and dedication you had to put in at school, and to sports. It was so challenging at the beginning, but Central had the kind of community that made me feel at home.”
That was August of 1993. and Ovalles is still part of that Raider community.
As he says, “Central is my second family. and it always will be.”
Both Alyna and Kevin, a multi-sport athlete as well, are Central students. and since 2012, Nelson has been a coach on the Raider football staff for Adamopoulos.
“It’s like I’ve never left,” he said.
LATE BLOOMER IN FOOTBALL
Football played a huge role in Ovalles’ quick assimilation into the Central community.
He had never played the game before his freshman year.
“I didn’t even know how to put the pads on,” he laughed.
Early in the process, the 5-foot-8, 140-pound freshman was asked what position he wanted to play by then-freshman coach and now-principal Chris Sullivan.
“I told him defensive end. What did I know?” Ovalles said.
The coaches put him in the backfield on both sides of the ball, and it didn’t take much time.
“I don’t want to say he didn’t have to work hard because nobody worked harder than Nellie, but he was an incredible athlete,” said three-sport teammate and classmate John Sexton, now the Raider baseball coach and varsity football offensive coordinator.
“He made it look easy.”
HOOP DREAMS
Ovalles went on to rack up the accolades, titles and memories in all three sports for the Raiders.
As a senior guard with the basketball team, he helped Central to one of the great regular seasons in its history, a season that included three noteworthy wins over a monster of a Methuen team that featured Brian Bettano, Rich Barden and Dennis Dube.
The one that mattered most though, the fourth matchup which came deep in the state tourney, went to the Rangers, and Ovalles still laments that one.
“We were 22-0 going in,” he said, shaking his head.
It was a special time in Central hoop history under coach Dick Licare.
“To this day, I remember we were playing South Boston on a Sunday afternoon at 1 (p.m.),” Ovalles said.
At the time, “Southie” was king in Eastern Mass., led by one of the state’s legendary coaches, Bill Loughnane and featuring a trio of of future Division 1 college players in Monty Mack, Jon DePina and Roger Roberts.
“I lived near the school on Hampshire Street, and I remember we had to be there by 10:30 (a.m.). Walking to school that morning, the cars were already out on Hampshire Street with people going to the game.
“We won that day, but they ended up winning it all that year.”
‘BASEBALL WAS MY SPORT’
And while Ovalles went on to earn a football scholarship to UMass, playing a key role on the Minutemen’s 1998 Division 1-AA NCAA championship team, he always considered baseball to be his sport.
The baseball wars with Brian Tisbert, Mark O’Sullivan and the Andover Golden Warriors were must-see matinee theater back in the 1990s.
As a junior, Central featured one of Marc Pelletier’s top squads ever assembled with Jason Larocque (Harvard), Bryan Welch (Stetson), Hernan Guerrero (Northeastern) and Eric Tridenti (Assumption) in the lineup, and Ovalles was smack-dab in the heart of that lineup.
“We played Andover late in the year for the MVC championship, and both teams were so good,” he said. “We beat them and it ended on a great double-play --– Mike Saucier to Guerrero to Larocque. What a game!”
Ovalles left an indelible mark on Central Catholic sports during his time on Hampshire Street. He says that the school absolutely returned the favor.
“As an adult, I see that the school has changed a lot, I’ve seen what they’ve done in the community, how they’ve embraced being here in the city. I’ve always felt a connection,” he said.
“A lot of those guys I looked up to — Chuck, Ernie DiFiore, Chris Sullivan — are still around, and I still feel that connection.”
And that’s why, even with his business ties and obligations, he came back to coach football at the school.
“I’m lucky that he’s on my staff,” said Adamopoulos. “He’s a great person working with kids. We’ve got a lot of former players on my staff, and we’re just really lucky to have him.”
