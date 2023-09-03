The last two years, the Central Catholic boys soccer team has enjoyed success.
In 2021, the Raiders took home the Merrimack Valley Conference Division 1 league title and won 12 games. Last year, they followed that up with an 11-6-2 record, which included beating league rival Chelmsford in the first round of the Division 1 state tournament, before bowing out to St. John’s Prep in a dramatic, shoot-out loss in the second round.
Heading into this season, head coach John Sears has a lot of open spots after losing six All-Conference first team selections, including the Player of the Year Ryan Thomas. The 2023 team will return five starters including midfielders Thomas Lewis, Cole Loisel and Daniel Withka (MVC 2nd team), to go along with defenders Owen Bergeron and Michael Villaman. The Raiders will need to replace some scoring in order to keep up the success.
“We graduated nine seniors last year and have had to fill a number of key spots,” said Sears. “We have a number of sophomores on the squad this year. What we lack in experience, we make up for in energy and effort. Looking forward to seeing what this team (can accomplish this season).”
Golden Warriors going young
Andover also went to the second round of the state tournament last year, but lost the majority of that team. Head coach Jim Saalfrank has three returning starters, six others with varsity experience, but has added 15 newcomers.
“We lost a group of starters from last season but have some players who really started to contribute later in the season and are ready to fill important roles on the team,” said Saalfrank. “Returning Captains Ryan Duffy and Joshua Hoffman have embraced their leadership roles and have the team working hard. Add in the returning lettermen and a great group of promising newcomers and this should be a team to watch.”
Hillies look to slide up
Haverhill had just one win last year but returns five starters and four more with varsity experience under second-year head coach Eric Perkins. Defender Deacon Phillippe returns as a MVC second team selection from a year ago.
“This group has played an extraordinary amount of soccer this offseason, and we’re excited to see where that experience takes us,” said Perkins. “It’s always a battle every night in the MVC, but with a strong, returning back line, we think will compete and show improvement as a program. Goalkeeper will be a strength as well.”
Lawrence rebuilding on fly
Last year, the Lancers put together a strong season finishing just under .500 with six wins. Head coach Edgar Escalante is ecstatic with the young talent that he has seen thus far and will rely on returning All-Conference selection Bradyn Cardona to lead the way.
“With only one varsity returning player coming back for this season, the team is in a positive building year. With one young player stand out Melvi Velez and a strong freshmen class, we are looking for the future. They are eager to compete.”
Methuen looks to Boumel and Gavin
Josh Boumel returns as a senior captain to help lead a Methuen squad which should be much more competitive this season with nine returning starters. Among the holdovers include Boumel who was named as a MVC second team all-conference selection, while goalie Dylan Gavin also returns after making 132 saves a year ago.
“We have a lot of returning players that are excited to start the season,” said head coach Henry Marin. “The boys have been working hard this offseason.”
Scarlet Knights appear to have a solid mix
After finishing with eight wins a year ago, North Andover believes it can remain in the mix in the very competitive MVC as the team returns six starters and eight others with varsity experience.
“We are excited to start the season. This year’s team has a good mix of returning veterans and younger players. We hope to be competitive and improve throughout the season. We have great leadership from our upperclassman which has strengthened our program as a whole,” said head coach Kyle Wood.
Reggies, Wildcats hope to compete in CAC
Last year Gr. Lawrence Tech coach Ryan DiBenedetto guided his team to a 9-7 record, a second place finish in the standings and a state tournament appearance. This year’s team returns all but one of the starters, including tri-captains Thomas Kotas, Sai Silfa and Nick Rapaglia.
“(Last year) we started a combined seven sophomores and freshman last season, so we are expecting a very experienced squad coming back with a lot of potential,” said DiBenedetto.
Whittier Tech is under the direction of new coach LeDondy Francois, who is excited knowing the team has seven returning starters back including forward Dawensky Gustave and Michael Leary, who will be looked upon to find the back of opposing nets.
Brooks and Phillips should be strong again
Brooks Academy is coming off its New England championship season a year ago, which includes three players who have since graduated, playing Division 1 at the collegiate level. The majority of this year’s roster consists of juniors, who have logged a lot of varsity minutes.
“We will need guys to step into larger roles but they are excited to do so. Zach Amato is one of the better goalkeepers in New England and he will keep us in games all season,” said head coach Willie Waters. “We are going to use preseason and the early season to figure out who makes sense in certain positions but as always have high expectations for this team.”
Phillips Andover is coming off a strong 9-4-4 season and will have a handful of experienced players including seniors Ellis Denby, Zane Matraji, Alex Torrens, and Garrett Holman, who have been with the team for over three years.
“Last year, we learned that we can compete with anyone, and our greatest opponent is ourselves,” said head coach Edwin Escobar. “With that mentality, we are taking the field this season, determined to do our best and surpass our previous achievements.”
