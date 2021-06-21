Central Catholic High has just announce that Zachary Blaszak, current Asst. Athletic Director and Athletic Trainer at the school, has will become the new Director of Athletics & Activities at Central effective July 1.
Blaszak has been a member of the CCHS Athletic staff since 2012, but he also serves in various other roles on campus including Director of “Summer at Central” (since 2018), Interim Director of Student Engagement (2020-21), and moderator for student leadership experience Camp Champagnat (since 2015). He also served as the Catwalk4Cancer moderator.
“I am excited and honored to lead and continue the storied tradition of the Central Catholic Athletics Program, which is one of the best in the Commonwealth - filled with success, tradition and countless coaching and athletic greats,” said Blaszak.
“Throughout my 17-year career in secondary school athletics, I have worked with hundreds of coaches and thousands of athletes, and the student-athletes and coaches at CCHS are some of the best that I have ever been around. The coaches are educators of the game and of life."
He said that many are role models not only for our student-athletes, but himself.
"When it comes to our student-athletes," he continued, "they continue to impress me not just on the playing field/surface, but in the classroom, on the stage and through our many other extracurriculars.”
Central Catholic president Chris Sullivan talked about Blaszak's career at the school and why he was the ideal candidate.
“For several years, Zach Blaszak has partnered with Ernie DiFiore and the entire Central Catholic coaching staff to maximize the high school experience for our student athletes and their families,” said Sulllivan.
“Zach has immersed himself into the mission and culture of our school, and he has earned the respect of our staff, our students and their families," said Sullivan. "We will miss Ernie DiFiore very much, but the future of Central Catholic athletics is in good hands.”
The Athletic Director role has evolved into the Director of Athletics & Activities, which will encompass traditional Athletic Director duties, as well as various student activity responsibilities. Zach is filling the role after long-time CCHS Athletic Director Ernie DiFiore recently stepped down from the position to focus on his family and his health.
“I hope to live up to such Central Catholic legends as Pete O'Sullivan, Mike Sullivan, Chuck Adamopoulos, Ernie DiFiore, Sue Downer and the list can go on and on. I am also looking forward to providing our student-athletes and the entire CCHS community with an Athletic and Activity Program that is second to none. By following our Marist values, I hope to continue living out the mission of Central Catholic educating the whole person, making Jesus known and loved while caring for the least favored and those in need,” said Blaszak.
Blaszak earned a B.S. in Athletic Training from Merrimack College, and an M.A. in Health, Physical Education and Recreation with a concentration in Athletic Training and Athletic Administration from Western Michigan University (MI).
He currently resides in Haverhill with his wife Vicki, who serves as a Campus Minister at CCHS - and their three children ages 8, 6 and 3.
