The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) released its latest round of spring sports Power Rankings on Tuesday morning, and a few local squads are once again near the top of the list. All records are going into Tuesday’s action.
Surging Central Catholic softball (9-1) is the top-ranked team in Division 1. Leading the high-powered Raiders are the likes of Caitlin Milner (17 hits, 8 runs, 15 RBIs), Katie Fox (4 homers, 10 RBIs, 7 hits) and ace Julia Malowitz. Brooke Tardugno and Methuen (6-3) are No. 9 and North Andover (6-3) is No. 14 in Division 1. Whittier (7-1) is ranked No 7 in Division 4.
In baseball, Central Catholic (8-1) is also leading the way, ranked No. 3 in Division 1. John Sexton‘s squad, winners of eight straight, is led by players including Charlie Antonopoulos (7 hits, 8 RBIs) and Nathan Kearney (9 hits, 6 RBIs). Andover (5-3) is next best — in any division — at No. 15 in Division 1.
Fab freshman Tommy Farrell (18 goals) and North Andover boys lacrosse (7-2) sit at No. 9 in Division 1. Andover (6-2) is close behind at No. 12.
Central Catholic girls lacrosse (8-1) has continued its momentum from last spring’s semifinal run, and is ranked No. 9 in Division 1. The Raiders are led by Kerri Finneran, Abby Yfantopulos and Kierstyn Zinter. Janie Papell (32 goals) and North Andover have surged to a 10-1 record — with their lone loss to Central Catholic in their season-opener — and are ranked No. 12.
Perennial power Andover girls tennis is again unbeaten on the young season (8-0) and ranked No. 7 in Division 1. Alan Hibino‘s group is led by top singles player Rachel Chen (6-0, five sweeps) and Mia Thomas (6-0). Next best is Central Catholic (3-2) at No. 16.
Nik Narnia (5 wins), Conor Rea (5 wins) and the Andover boys tennis team (8-1) is ranked No. 11 in Division 1.
In boys volleyball, No. 10 North Andover (8-2), No. 13 Haverhill (6-3), No. 14 Andover (6-5) and No. 15 Methuen (5-4) lead the way.
