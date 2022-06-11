Central Catholic softball delivered one final rally, but it wasn’t enough to keep the season alive.
The No. 6-seeded Raiders, who led early, scored once in the seventh inning, but fell to No. 3 Taunton 5-2 in the Division 1 Round of 8 on Friday night.
“We were just a little slow out of the gate offensively,” said Central head coach Stacy Ciccolo. “We weren’t aggressive enough early on. We were waiting for something to happen rather than trying to make something happen.”
Central took a 1-0 lead in the second on two hits and an error, with Ava Shea picking up an RBI, driving in Katie Fox. But Taunton responded with five runs, four in the fourth and one in the sixth.
“We were still in the game late, and did some damage,” said Ciccolo. “But it was too little, too late in the seventh.”
In the seventh, Bella Boyer singed, advanced to third on a wild pitch and was driven home by Amelia Ovalles to make it 5-2. But that was as close as the Raiders would get, stranding Hayley Rapaglia at second.
Rapaglia led the way for the Raiders, going 2 for 3. Boyer and Fox each had a hit and scored their run.
Ciccolo praised the play of her four seniors — Rapaglia, Iannessa, Brianna John and Sruth Kandru.
“The thing that made me the happiest is that all four of my seniors contributed,” said the coach. “All four contributed, either at the plate or in the field, to keep us in the game and give us a chance to win. In the biggest moment, all four of them stepped up, and that gives us a good feeling.”
While it will be tough to replace those four, she said the prospects remain strong for the Raiders.
“We had six freshman and sophomores in the lineup,” said Ciccolo. “This season was great experience for them. We started 1-3, and really had to build a different mindset. Little by little we chipped away, and we ended up 15-7. There were a lot of positives. We got on a run, and advanced to the Elite 8. We had to work for it, and no one took it for granted.”
Taunton 5, Central Catholic 2
Division 1 Round of 8
Central (2): Malowitz p, 3-0-0; Boucher 2b, 3-0-0; Kandru 2b, 0-0-0; Milner 3b, 3-0-0; Rapaglia SS, 3-0-2; Fox c, 3-1-1; Boyer cf, 3-1-1; Barr dp, 2-0-0; Iannessa 1b, 1-0-1; Shea lf, 2-0-0; Ovalles ph, 1-0-1; John rf, 3-0-1. Totals 27-2-7
RBI: Shea, Iannessa
WP: Mendonca; LP: Malowitz
Central Catholic (15-7): 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 — 2
Taunton (18-4): 0 0 0 4 0 1 0 — 5
