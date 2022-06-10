TAUNTON -- Central Catholic softball rallied in the seventh inning, but fell to Taunton 5-2 in the Division 1 Round of 16 on Friday night.
Central took a 1-0 lead in the second on two hits and an error.
Taunton responded with five runs, before Central mustered a rally in the seventh. Bella Boyer singed, advanced to third on a Amelia Ovalles single and scored on an error to make it 5-2. But that was as close as the Raiders would get, stranding Haley Rapaglia at second.
"It didn’t end the way we hoped, but proud of the obstacles we’ve overcome to get where we are. Thank you to our seniors who gave everything they had, unselfishly, to help us succeed. We are proud of you," posted the coaching staff on the Central softball Twitter page, @cchsraider_sball.
