ANDOVER — For two hours, the Central Catholic and Andover High baseball teams were locked in a fantastic pitcher’s duel.
Then the seventh inning took an hour — which included a combined 23 batters, 13 runs, 10 hits, 4 walks, a hits batsman and seven pitchers.
When the game was finally over, and the temperatures had dropped considerably, Central Catholic had watched a nine run lead evaporate with Andover sending the tying run to the plate. A strikeout ended the miracle comeback bid, however, and the Raiders prevailed 9-6, in the clash between two of the top teams in the Merrimack Valley Conference Large School Division.
“It’s always hard when you come here,” said Central head coach John Sexton. “That was kind of two different games. It was 1-0 for six innings or so and then we blew it open and then let them back in. They have a good team. Their starter (Ben Workman) threw well and their shortstop (John Bessette) played great and their catcher (Ryan Jaillett) played great. It’s never easy when you come here.”
The final score certainly overshadowed the performance of Central (6-1/5-0) starting pitcher Frankie Melendez. The tall, right-hander was absolutely dynamite. He retired the first nine hitters to face him, before getting into trouble in both the fourth and fifth innings. In the fourth, Andover (5-3/5-2) loaded the bases with no outs, but Melendez struck out the next three hitters, the first and third batters on terrific 2-2 breaking pitches. The middle out came on a 1-2 heater.
The next inning, Andover had runners at the corners with no outs and Melendez got out of it with three pop/fly outs included the second on a failed suicide squeeze attempt.
“Frankie was terrific. That may be the best I have ever seen him pitch,” said Sexton. “To get out of those two jams in the fourth and fifth innings — bases loaded no outs and he punches out (batters) four, five and six (in the order). Then it’s first and third with no outs and he snuggled out of that. I thought he was really sharp with his command. His second and third pitches were good and he competed. He battled. He was very, very sharp today.”
Central got on the board right away with three singles in the first inning with Jack Savio (2-for-4, 2 RBI) hitting a solid shot to right field to drive in Josh Florence (3-for-5, 2 RBI). The score stayed that way until the top of the sixth when Central again rallied with three safeties including Brady Rickenbach (3-for-4, 2 RBI) singling to right-center to score Nathan Kearney (3-for-5, double and 2 runs scored), who started the inning with a single to left before stealing second base.
Central then added seven runs in the top of the seventh on RBI hits from Savio, Rickenbach, Kyle Bishop and then a two-run single by Florence.
Leading 9-0, Melendez went back out for the bottom of the seventh but walked the lead-off hitter which ended his day. He tossed six-plus innings of shut out ball, giving up just two singles, while walking two and striking out seven.
“(Central Catholic) is a class act,” said Andover head coach Danny Grams. “They are a great ballclub and to be the best you have to beat the best. They are the best right now, no question. The Melendez kid was excellent. From top to bottom those guys swing the bat excellent.”
Trailing 9-0, the Warriors made things very interesting in the last of the seventh. Luke Bardetti got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and that followed with RBI singles from Mason Rosner, Bessette and a bases loaded walk to Jaillet. That made it 9-4 and Central’s Tyler Normandie then came on to try to close it out. After he gave up a two-run single to Jack Gruenberg, he shut things down with a groundout and a strikeout, the last coming with runners at second and third.
Workman pitched extremely well in defeat. He mixed up pitches very well, including a nice breaking ball that bent late. He gave up two earned runs over 5.2 innings, while striking out two.
“He did (pitch) very well,” said Grams. “The kids have played well this season. I’m very pleased with them. If I had said before the season that we would be 5-3 at this point, I would have never have said it. It’s early and things happen with pitching and our pitching has been excellent. It’s just baseball, so we’ll bounce back from this and go from there.”
Central 9, Andover 6
Central Catholic (6-1): 100 001 7 — 9
Andover (5-3): 000 000 6 — 6
Central: Bishop cf 5-0-1, Florence lf 5-2-3, Kearney 1b 5-2-3, Antonopoulos 3b 4-0-0, Gavriel pr 0-1-0, Savio dh 4-1-2, Rickenbaugh c 4-0-3, Jankowski cr 0-1-0, Normandie 2b-p 4-0-2, Delacruz ss 3-1-0, Norris rf 3-1-1; Melendez p 0-0-0, Iannessa p 0-0-0, Pinet p 0-0-0, Mercuri 2b 0-0-0. Totals: 37-9-15.
Andover: Gibson 3b 3-0-1, Bardetti 1b-3b-p 0-1-0, Rosnor 3-1-1, Bessette ss 3-1-1, R. Jaillet c 2-0-0, Cote cr 0-0-0, Gruenberg 1b-p-1b 4-0-1, Berman Dh-p-3b 3-0-0, Archambault rf 4-1-0, C. Jaillet 2-1-1, Boese 2b 2-1-1, Norton ph 1-0-0; Workman p 0-0-0. Totals: 29-6-6.
RBI: CC — Florence 2, Savio 2, Rickenbauch 2, Bishop; A — Gruenberg 2, Bardetti, Rosnor, Bessette, R. Jaillett
WP: Melendez; LP: Workman
