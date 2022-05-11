LAWRENCE — As the wins have piled up for the Central Catholic girls lacrosse team, and the losses remain at zero, the Raiders admit that more than a little pressure is starting to build.
“Being undefeated is a lot of pressure,” said Central senior Grace Lydon. “We have a huge target on our backs. We aren’t the underdog anymore. Teams want to beat us. We want to win the MVC, which is very competitive, and keep climbing up the (MIAA) power rankings.”
The unbeaten Raiders were hitting on all cylinders on Monday, beating Methuen 20-3 at home.
With the victory, Central Catholic improved to 12-0-1 on the season, the lone blemish a a 15-15 tie with perennial New Hampshire power Bishop Guertin way back on April 19. Since then, the Raiders have won seven straight.
“I think there is some pressure being undefeated,” said Central sophomore Kierstyn Zinter. “But our team chemistry is amazing, and we continue to work together and get better. It’s also definitely really fun to be undefeated. Winning is always fun.”
The wins have also helped the Raiders climb the MIAA power rankings. They entered this week ranked No. 3 in the MIAA’s Division 1 rankings and No. 4 in the overall ranking — behind just Division 1’s Walpole and Westwood and Division 2’s Notre Dame of Hingham.
Central also entered the week No. 7 in the Boston Globe’s Eastern Mass. Ranking.
“It honestly is a lot of pressure,” said Central’s Haley Creegan. “But that pressure is a lot of fun because it motivates you to work harder to stay on top. You have to give your all every day, and never let up.”
Creegan said that Tuesday’s victory, which saw eight Raiders scored at least one goal, was a perfect example of what can work for the squad.
“This was a good win, but the best part was it was a team win,” said Creegan, who finished with two goals and one assist. “We got every girl some minutes and a lot of girls some goals. It builds a connection. We already mesh together well, and are having a good season. But when you get that trust in your teammates, like, ‘I know this girl is going to cut for me, or I trust this girl to give me an assist,’ it makes your chemistry so much better.”
Nicolette Licare led Central with five goals on Tuesday, giving her 41 on the season. Zinter added three goals, giving her 12 on the year, and Lydon scored two goals, giving her 24 on the season.
“I think we’re skilled all over the field,” said Zinter. “But I think our team connection is the biggest thing. No matter where we are, no matter who is in and who is out, we work so well together.”
Added Lydon: “We just have to trust each other and keep working. Our defense is very strong, and our offense is very skilled. We have talented players, and clicked from the start of the season.”
Central will now face a pair of familiar MVC foes, traveling to Andover (6-5) on Friday (6:30 p.m.), then hosting Billerica (8-3) for Senior Night on Tuesday (6 p.m.)
“They’re very big, important games,” said Creegan. “We are really fighting for the MVC title. They are tough teams, and both stand in the way of our conference championship.”
The Raiders certainly impressed Methuen coach Krystal Ortiz.
“Their overall skill set is definitely strong,” said Ortiz. “Their stick skills and speed are stellar, and their lacrosse IQ is very impressive.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
