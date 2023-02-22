Central Catholic senior Cami Rueda‘s decision to return to high school gymnastics has paid off in championship fashion.
Highlighted by a near-perfect floor routine, Rueda rolled to the all-around title at the Massachusetts High School Gymnastics Coaches State Individual Meet on Monday.
“I was very excited to represent Central Catholic and compete for the all-around my senior year,” said Rueda, who had previously focused on club gymnastics. “Winning the state title was a opportunity I am grateful for and will never forget.”
Rueda won the all-around with a score of 38.375, besting 41 other competitors — including No. 2 Maggie Murphy (38.000) of Westford Academy — in the all-around event. Andover’s Gabriella Bresnick was third in the all-around (37.80).
“Although I had so much fun, it was definitely still nerve racking,” said Rueda, a resident of Salem, N.H. “With prior experience in competing at level 10 (gymnastics), this was my first states meet for high school. I put some of my high level skills into my routines. Coach (Heather Fusco) and I made a few changes in my floor and bar routines making the difficulty higher. But that’s what gymnastics is all about — challenging yourself.”
Rueda won the floor exercise for the all-around event with a 9.835, was third in the uneven bars (9.450) and beam (9.425) and was fourth in the vault (9.675).
“We kept her vault and beam the same, and swapped up a skill on bars and added difficulty to her floor,” said Fusco. “Her floor was strong and beautiful. Her floor score definitely helped with boosting her all-around. Her confidence and leadership has been an amazing asset for our team. She is awesome to coach.”
Rueda is thankful she joined the Raiders.
“My coaches and teammates have been so welcoming despite me being new to the team,” said said. “They have been amazingly supportive throughout this year and made it such a great experience.”
KNIGHTS’ WONG, RAIDER SALERNO TAKE TITLES
Outside of the all-around competition — those athletes compete in a separate category — a pair of locals took home titles.
North Andover’s Carlin Wong won the floor exercise crown with a 9.6.
“Carlin had an amazing floor routine at state individuals, earning her first place,” said Scarlet Knights coach Kristina Rando. “She’s been working extremely hard and she really proved herself. She scored her personal best score – 9.6! We’re very proud of Carlin and her achievements this season.”
Central Catholics’ Riley Salerno won the bars with an 8.85. Raiders teammate Kallie McCarthy was second in the vault (9.575).
