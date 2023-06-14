LOWELL — You just are not supposed to win at this level when you have as many errors as you do runs.
Try telling that to the Central Catholic softball team. Or, should we say, the state finals-bound Central Catholic softball team.
Huge plays, one on offense and one on defense, along with some stifling mound work under trying circumstances, propelled the Raiders to their first-ever state title game in a 4-2 semifinal thriller over No. 5 Peabody on Tuesday.
Top-seeded Central will now look to finish the job on Saturday at UMass Amherst against the winner of Wednesday’s King Philip-Taunton battle.
“It’s amazing. I’m so excited, so proud of all the girls on our team. We’ve worked so hard to get here, and I’m so excited about Saturday,” said the Raider offensive hero, Bella Boyer.
The No. 9 hitter in the Raider lineup, Boyer delivered the decisive blow, a two-out, two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth off Tanner All-Scholastic Abby Bettencourt that busted open a 2-2 stalemate.
“(With Ava Perrotta on first), I was just thinking how I needed to get a hard hit,” said Boyer of her second homer this year. “I really wanted to get the base runner moving for our team. I knew we needed to score.
“In the nine-spot, or no matter where I am in the order, I know I have to do a job.”
It was fitting that Perrotta had led the rally with a sharp single. In the previous half-inning, she saved Central big time, after Bettencourt had doubled and moved to third on a wild pitch.
Logan Lomasney, who had homered earlier in the game for the Tanners, lined a wicked-one hopper down the line at first.
Perrotta somehow picked it, tagged first and fired a strike to catcher Zaynah Wotkowicz, who swipe-tagged Bettencourt for the game-altering double-play.
“I just kind of reacted. I picked it, stepped on first and just tried to gun down the girl at home,” said Perrotta, who has been a lethal weapon all season at the plate. “I was a little in, and the ball took me to the base a little bit when I picked it. That was probably the biggest throw of my career.”
The defensive gem and the Boyer bomb made a winner out of Raider Julia Malowitz, who surrendered five hits in five innings, striking out three.
Both Malowitz and Peabody’s Bettencourt battled a tight strike zone all afternoon, but were sharp.
Central freshman sensation Elisabeth Kearney took the circle in the sixth and dominated for the six-out save, fanning three and allowing one hit.
“It’s amazing,” said Boyer. “(Both Malowitz and Kearney) are really good, but (Kearney) did a really nice job reeling it in with all the pressure she had on her. She did an amazing job.”
Peabody grabbed the 1-0 lead in the first on Lomasney’s blast, but Central answered on Olivia Moeckel’s RBI double that missed being a three-run homer by no more than three inches.
Bettencourt hit a mammoth homer to left in the fourth, but the Raiders again responded. This time, it was the hit machine, Caitlin Milner, with the gritty, two-strike, two-out RBI hit to plate pinch-runner Jillian Clements, who took over at first base when Amelia Ovalles walked.
Central Catholic 4, Peabody 2
Massachusetts Division 1 Semifinal
Peabody (2): Abby Bettencourt p 4-1-2, Logan Lomasney ss 3-1-1, Isabel Bettencourt c 3-0-1, Avery Greico cf 3-0-0, Penny Spack lf 3-0-0, Elizabeth Bettencourt 1b 3-0-1, Kiley Doolin 3b 3-0-0, Caitlyn Burke dp 3-0-0, Jaelyn Emerson 2b 3-0-0. Totals 28-2-5
Central Catholic (4): Julia Malowitz p 4-1-3, Olivia Boucher 2b 3-0-1, Caitlin Milner 3b 3-0-1, Olivia Moeckel rf 3-0-2, Zaynah Wotkowicz c 3-0-0, Ava Perrotta 1b 4-1-1, Katie Fox ss 3-0-0, Amelia Ovalles dp 2-1-0, Bella Boyer cf 3-1-1, Elisabeth Kearney p 0-0-0. Totals 28-4-9
RBI: CC — Boyer 2, Moeckel, Milner; P — Bettencourt, L, Lomasney
WP: Malowitz; LP: A. Bettencourt; S: Kearney
Peabody (19-2): 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 2
Central Catholic (23-1): 1 0 0 1 2 0 0 — 4
