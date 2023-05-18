NORTH ANDOVER — Central Catholic has reclaimed its MVC baseball throne.
On a cold, windy Wednesday afternoon, the Central Catholic Raiders sent 14 batters to the plate and scored nine runs in the fourth inning, before adding another in the fifth to come away with a 5-0 victory over rival North Andover in a Merrimack Valley Conference Division 1 contest.
The win gave Central Catholic (14-2/10-1) its first league title since 2018, and 13th in program history dating back to its first in 1983.
North Andover (5-10) entered the season with seven straight league titles, including the first four (2015-2018) as part of the MVC Division 2 before being bumped up and taking titles in 2019, and then the last two seasons. The 2020 campaign was canceled with COVID.
“(This title) means a lot. I think it’s one of the best leagues in the state,” said John Sexton, who captured his first title in his fifth year (fourth season) as Central head coach. “And it had been five years since we had been a part of (a title). This group has worked and behaved like they are interested in doing something special (this season) and that’s going back to November when we started lifting weights. They have worked really hard. To get to our first goal of winning the league championship is real good.”
Although Central is loaded with talent, including a handful of players heading off to Division 1 college programs, this title was a battle, taking on teams such as Andover and Chelmsford, two other top Division 1 teams in the state.
“It’s a great league and there are a lot of good programs and there’s a lot of coaching. Everyone is prepared day in and day out. You always have to be ready to go so the team that (wins the title) certainly earns it,” said Sexton. “We have a lot of talent and they are hard workers and I’m proud of them. You can’t do anything without players and we’re lucky to have some real good ones.”
Fresh off the team’s epic extra inning win over Andover on Monday, it took the Raiders a little while to get the bats going off Scarlet Knights ace pitcher Dom Pefine. The game was scoreless into the top of the fourth when Central sent 14 batters to the plate with nine scoring behind seven hits, two walks, two sacrifice flies and two defensive errors. Kyle Bishop had a two-run single, Will Morris had a RBI triple, while Charlie Antonopoulos and Jack Savio each had a RBI single, and Josh Florence and Nathan Kearney each drove in a run with a deep fly ball.
“If we can continue to have a big inning — that’s a real nice thing when we can drop nine (runs in one inning),” said Sexton. “We preach to keep the line moving, to keep passing the baton and we certainly did that in the fourth inning.”
In the fifth, Florence grounded out to score Bishop, who got on with a one out walk. Bishop, who has been struggling with the bat this season, finished 1-for-1 with two runs scored, two RBI, while, he walked once and got nailed on his ‘funny bone’ with a pitch in the third inning.
“I’ve had a slow start to the year (hitting) but hopefully it turns around from here. I really haven’t been hitting the ball,” he said. “I have tried standing taller instead of hunching over and that has seemed to work (these last few games).”
Central finished the game with eight hits including two each from Norris, Antonopoulos and Savio.
For North Andover, David Johnson reached base twice with a hit and a walk and he also had a stolen base. The Knights started the season out 4-1 and now have lost nine of their last ten games. Over their last five games, the Knights have given up 44 runs.
“(The one bad inning) seems to be our M.O. this year,” said NA head coach Todd Dulin. “Usually we’re playing pretty well and then an error (will happen) and then another error. We have a lot of young guys out there and they work hard. They’re going to keep working hard and we just have to keep working on things to get better.”
CENTRAL CATHOLIC 10, NORTH ANDOVER 0
Central (14-2): 0 0 0 9 1 — 10 8 0
N. Andover (5-10): 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 5 3
Central: Florence lf 3-0-0, Norris rf 3-2-2, Kearney 1b 1-1-0, Antonopoulos 3-1-2, Savio dh 3-1-2, Normandie 2b 2-1-0, Bartlett c 3-0-0, McNamara pr 0-1-0, Bishop cf 1-2-1, Delacruz ss 2-1-1, Melendez p 0-0-0. Totals: 21-10-8.
N. Andover: Faro ss 3-0-0, Johnson cf 2-0-1, Rios 3-0-1, Tekesian rf 2-0-0, Hawley dh 2-0-0, Phelps c 2-0-1, Rossi 3b 0-0-0, LaVolpicelo 3b 2-0-1, Jackson 1b 2-0-0, Howard 3b 1-0-0, Yorba ph 1-0-1, Pefine p 0-0-0, Goldman p 0-0-0, Denney p 0-0-0. Totals: 20-0-5
RBI: CC, Bishop 2, Florence, Norris, Kearney, Antonopoulos, Savio.
WP: Melendez; LP: Pefine
