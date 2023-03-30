Lexington spoiled the spring season opener for Central Catholic, taking out the Raider volleyballers in three sets on Thursday night.
The Minutemen prevailed in a battle, 25-16, 28-26 and 25-16.
Meanwhile, the North Andover boys took to the road for a 3-0 win at Saint John’s Prep in the season opener for both.
The Knights won by scores of 25-15, 25-15 and 25-17 behind a big night from Gyan Mistry, who had 10 kils and five digs.
North Andover got seven kills and five digs from Kyler Shea. Yash Patel dished out 21 assists and had four aces from the service line. Ben Metsch and Bobby Gilbert had three blocks apiece, while Eric Manning was strong on defense with five digs.
