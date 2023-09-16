DANVERS — Facing the defending Division 1 state champions on the road with a backup quarterback isn't any football coach's idea of an ideal situation.
But aside from seeing his team on the winning side of the Glatz Field scoreboard Saturday afternoon, Central Catholic first-year head man John Sexton saw little he could be disappointed in.
After falling behind by two scores early, captain Jaxon Pereira the Raiders battled St. John's Prep tooth and nail the rest of the way and forced the hosts to sweat it out before ultimately falling, 30-28.
Pereira, who took over at QB following last week's injury to Clemson-bound senior standout Blake Herbert, finished 11-of-13 passing for 149 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for a pair of scores, finding the end zone from two yards out in the second quarter and on a 5-yard keeper in the fourth, the latter coming with just 1:57 to play.
"The guys rallied around Jaxon," said Sexton. "He's a very hard worker, a good athlete obviously, and is a tough competitor. Considering he had just one week of practice, he did really well (Saturday). We needed him to do well, and he gave our team a spark."
Mason Bachry ran for 100 yards on a half-dozen carries and put Central Catholic on the board late in the first quarter by busting loose for a 58-yard TD run.
Central had arguably the toughest two-game opening slate of any team in the state by facing the reigning Division 1 state finalist (Springfield Cathedral) and defending titlists in a span of seven days. Despite this and losing their star signal caller, Sexton likes the direction his team is headed.
"I think we took a step forward this week as a team," acknowledged Sexton. "I loved how our guys fought four four quarters. We had a piece of bad news in the third quarter last week (when Herbert was injured) and I thought we went to sleep after that, but this week we clocked in for all 48 minutes. We have to keep that going and understand that's what it takes to have a successful season."'
Sexton denied the notion that Herbert would be lost for the season. "What we're saying right now is he wasn't well enough to play this week, and he won't be well enough to play next week," he said.
St. John's Prep (now 2-0) did the bulk of its damage pounding away at the Raiders on the ground. Dylan Aliberti ran for a game high 161 yards on 25 carries and scored three times (twice via the air), while fellow senior back Cam LaGrassa also reached the century club with a 115-yard, touchdown effort of his own.
"We pride ourselves on being physical; that's how you beat them," said Eagles head coach Brian St. Pierre, whose squad doubled up the Raiders (18-9) in first downs.
"They're always a rugged, well coached team. They always seem to run the ball well, too, and I thought that was the difference today," added Sexton. "But our kids played hard, and it was a good back-and-forth football game."
Central Catholic will host Billerica this coming Saturday (1:30 p.m.) in its 2023 home opener.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.