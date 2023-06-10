Basketball took Carson Desrosiers to Central Catholic as a high schooler. It took him across the country, first as an elite AAU talent and later in college, both at Wake Forest and Providence College.
Now, basketball is bringing him home.
The two-time state champion at Central and Big East champ with the Friars has been named the varsity boys basketball head coach for his hometown team, Windham High School.
Desrosiers takes over after Chris Corey spent one season as the Jaguars interim head coach.
“Chris was appointed knowing he would have to go through the complete hiring process after the season, and he did a great job for us,” said Windham athletic director Jon Hall. “Carson being hired is no reflection on the job Chris did for us whatsoever. We opened up the process and had an elite pool of candidates for the position. Carson is a great choice for Windham High School.”
Corey had replaced Cole Etten, who moved on as an assistant at Saint Anselm College late last summer.
“I’ve always needed a connection to feel passionate about coaching, being at Central the past couple years, it’s a special place,” said Desrosiers, who assisted Mark Dunham for three seasons with the Raiders.
“Moving back to town a couple years ago, being a positive role model and being a part of the Windham community are things that are extremely important to me. Coaching at Windham High is something I’ve always wanted to do. I’m looking forward to being a part of the community, the high school and the basketball program.”
Desrosiers has remained active in area basketball circles since his professional career in Finland ended.
He’s been active in the basketball vein of the Windham-based Northeast Wildcats AAU program, while at Central. He has remained in contact with the Windham High athletic department as well.
“Growing up in Windham, I’ve always known the caliber of athlete in this town. You see the success of so many other sports that Windham High has had,” Desrosiers said. “I think when you look back at the pre-Windham High days, how many athletes there were that went to Salem High and Pinkerton Academy and were contributors to those schools and their championship teams.
“There’s been so much success in other sports. I’m looking to harness that in basketball and raise the program to championship levels.”
Desrosiers welcomes back a solid core from a Windham team that finished the regular season at 12-6 then reached the Division I state quarterfinals, falling to eventual runner-up Pinkerton Academy.
At the heart of that are the three Jacks — Koutrobis, Murphy and Begley — who played key roles last winter for the Jaguars.
Desrosiers, who already directs a Wildcats summer camp in town coming up later this month, hopes to piece one together under the auspices of WHS Athletics. He’ll also be coaching the team in summer league.
“I’m excited and ready to get to work,” said Desrosiers.
