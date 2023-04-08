The Merrimack Valley Conference boys hoop scene, and more specifically Central Catholic basketball, took a major hit this week.
Junior Joey Hart, one of the state’s most impactful performers in the MIAA ranks who led Central to the Division 1 state quarterfinals last month, will re-classify and transfer to Governor’s Academy in Byfield.
The Nashua, N.H., resident will join that program as a member of the class of 2025.
“I’m definitely going to miss the people, the environment, the Red Sea, there’s just no better feeling than coming out of the locker room for a big game on a Friday night at Central,” said Hart, whose dad, Joe, and uncle, Tim, each earned Division 2 college scholarships out of Central in the 1980s.
“It was obviously a tough decision because I loved everything about Central.”
In the end, the decision came down to two things: Feeling at home at a prep school and having that extra year of basketball to broaden his potential hoop scholarship horizons.
“My options are expanded now, because of that extra year,” said Hart, a three-year varsity player at Central.
“I had a great year at Central, all props to coach (Mark) Dunham and the team. Re-classing has always been one of my options.
“Coach (Sean McGonagill) reached out. I knew a few people at Gov’s, and I just really thought about it for a few weeks. Touring Gov’s, seeing all the people there, seeing how tight-knit a community it was, that really pushed me there.”
Hart is the second Central Catholic starter to turn to the prep route this spring. Salem’s Nick Sangermano, a sophomore, announced last month that he is transferring to the Tilton School and re-classifying to the Class of 2026.
Hart, who is currently playing for the Middlesex Magic AAU program, came into his own this winter for the Raiders, averaging just about 20 points a game over the final month and a half.
He earned the MVP of the Comcast Tournament, carrying the Raiders past eventual state semifinalist Newton North with an epic 27-point performance that included the game-winning offensive-rebound hoop.
He was a near-unanimous first-team MVC all-conference selection by the coaches.
“Right after 8th grade I looked at prep schools, but I didn’t think I was ready for that big jump,” said Hart. “I wasn’t looking at it as an option until now. It’s not something I was proactive about, trying to leave. Leaving Central never really was something I thought would happen.
“I’m going to board at Gov’s. That’s something new for me. I think I’m ready. I’m pretty mature from my age. I’ll be living right next to the gym. Like I said, it’s a tight-knit family there. It just feels like home.”
