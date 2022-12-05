Central Catholic star lineman Jaden Wiggins has committed to play football at Division 1-A UMass Amherst.
The Raider senior officially announced the news on Monday afternoon.
"I am truly blessed for the opportunity to continue my athletic and academic journey at UMass football," said Wiggins.
Wiggins excelled on both the offensive and defensive line for Central Catholic, leading the Raiders to the Division 1 semifinals this fall.
Jaden will become the third member of his family to play Division 1-A college football, following his father, former New England Patriot Jermaine Wiggins and his older brother, current University of Arizona freshman Jermaine Wiggins Jr.
More to come on this story in Wednesday's Eagle-Tribune.
