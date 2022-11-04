LAWRENCE – The power rankings, the tradition and the film all told Braintree High football coach Lee Carlson that his Wamps were going to have a difficult task ahead with Central Catholic in Round 1 of the Div. 1 state football tournament.
The film part, sort of, lied.
Central, a 46-14 winner last night, was better, much better than they looked on a laptop.
“The film is great for a lot of things, but one thing you can’t really get from watching film is speed,” said Coach Carlson. “By our third play [on offense], I was shocked at their speed. Everybody collapses to ball … fast.”
On the other side of the ball, it was just as fierce.
Central, now 7-2, scored touchdowns, oftentimes quickly, every time it got the ball in the first half, as in 7-for-7.
Almost every one of those drives was keyed by a long run, especially from seniors Matthias Latham, the power guy, and Markys Bridgewater, the speed guy.
The score was 46-0 by halftime.
“That was a good game for us,” said Latham, of Salem, N.H., who started the scoring by plowing in the end zone on a fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line by plowing “up the gut.”
“We wanted to come out hard and fast … and we did,” said the smiling Latham. “Everything clicked. Everything. We dominated their offense. And we dominated their defense. This is the style we love to play, tough, mean football.”
Other than a few penalties and some shanks on extra points, yes, everything clicked.
Central compiled 326 yards rushing in the first half. And for good measure, it added 122 yards through air, thanks to another sensational quarterback prospect, Blake Hebert.
By the way, Hebert also faked a handoff and romped 68 yards, untouched, for a score, too.
Latham (7 rushes, 81 yards) had three TD runs of 3, 1 and 49 yards while Bridgewater (9-151) had runs of 32 and 13 yards.
“We wanted to take care of business in this first game, get control of the game early, and we did,” said Central head coach Chuck Adamopoulos. “I can’t really complain about anything. We did everything we had hoped to do. I told the guys that every game in the tournament gets a little tougher.”
Defensively Marcus Rivera (2 sacks), Jaden Wiggins (four tackles for a loss) and Preston Zinter (strip sack, fumble recovery) were among the many standouts.
"We have seen teams the play like Central, tough, uptempo, etc.," said Coach Carlson. "But they did it faster and with more precision. They are a very good football team. Very complete."
Next Friday night Central will host Everett, 8-1 after burying Taunton, 33-14. Of course everyone knows the history here.
These teams have had some classics in November.
“I love this team,” said Latham, who has received one offer so far, from Stonehill College. “We have a winning history here. That’s why I came here. That’s why others do. We expect to win. That’s a great feeling to have.”
-
***********************
-
Central Catholic 46, Braintree 14
Veterans Stadium, Lawrence
Braintree (4-5) 0-0-14-0—14
Central Catholic (7-2) 18-28-0-0—46
Scoring
1Q
CC – Matthias Latham 3 run (kick failed), 7:46
CC – Mason Bachry 40 pass from Blake Hebert (rush failed), 5:12
CC – Latham 1 run (kick failed), 0:40.6
2Q
CC – Latham 49 run (Preston Zinter pass from Hebert), 11:47
CC – Bridgewater 32 run (William Rizos kick), 7:37
CC – Hebert 68 run (kick failed), 2:42
CC – Bridgewater 13 run (Rizos kick), 1:32
3Q
B – Mario Franciosa-Johnson 35 pass from James Tellier (Ryan Brooks kick), 7:35
B – Franciosa-Johnson 25 pass from Tellier (Brooks kick), 0:52
Stats
Rushing: CC – 34 rushes, 359 yards; Bridgewater 9-153, Matthias 7-81, Bachry 1-9, Hebert 5-78, Mike Ryan 1-5, Ryan Tighe 1-2, Luke Faletra 4-(-4), Jahaziel Polanco 4-4, Matthew Getchell 1-0, Miach Pappalardo Jr. 1-31; B – Tellier 4-8, Steve Luongo 5-28, Cam Grieve 1-(-3), Brooks 3-7, Franciosa-Johnson 1-15
Passing: CC – Hebert 7-10-0, 122 yards; B – Tellier 7-26-0, 112 yards.
Receiving: CC – Bachry 3-50, Latham 2-59, Ryan 1-5, Connor Grella 1-(-2); B – Dom Dionisio 1-2, Brooks 2-35, Caleb Parsons-Gomes 1-12, Franciosa-Johnson 3-63
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.