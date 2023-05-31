One year ago, the Methuen High softball team went on a stirring journey, all the way to Worcester and the MIAA Division 1 state semifinals.
Many of the key pieces remain with the Rangers, who are 13-7 and seeded ninth overall.
But if the Rangers are to make some noise this time around, they know a very familiar foe, the dominant force in the Merrimack Valley Conference, stands in the way. That is top seed, Central Catholic.
The 19-1 Raiders flew a little bit under the radar last spring, all the way to the state final eight.
Nobody is sleeping on them this time around.
Both No. 13 North Andover (13-7) and No. 23 Andover (8-12) avoided preliminary games and are ready for the Round of 32 in what should be a dynamite D-1 tourney.
Here’s a look at the pairings.
MIAA Division 1 Softball
Seedings: 1. Central Catholic 19-1; 2. King Philip 20-2; 3. Taunton 19-1; 4. Wachusett 20-0; 5. Peabody 17-1; 6. Lincoln-Sudbury 19-1; 7. Bishop Feehan 12-9; 8. Bridgewater Raynham 17-3; 9. Methuen 13-7; 10. Attleboro 12-8; 11. Woburn 17-3; 12. Saint Paul 14-6; 13. North Andover 13-7; 14. Westford 10-6; 15. Chelmsford 10-10; 16. Arlington 13-7; 17. Reading 12-8; 18. Hingham 18-2; 19. Franklin 9-11; 20. Newton South 13-7; 21. Marshfield 14-6; 22. Doherty 10-7; 23. Andover 8-12; 24. New Bedford 11-9; 25. Natick 11-8; 26. Braintree 11-9; 27. Lexington 11-9; 28. Milford 7-13; 29. Concord-Carlisle 13-7; 30. Shrewsbury 8-12; 31. Needham 8-10; 32. Beverly 11-9; 33. Framingham 11-9; 34. Everett 18-2; 35. Wellesley 10-8; 36. Boston Latin 10-10; 37. Medford 14-6; 38. Lynn Classical 12-8; 39. Lynn English 10-10
Preliminary Round
Framingham at Beverly; Boston Latin at Concord-Carlisle; Medford at Milford; Everett at Needham; Lynn English at Braintree; Wellesley at Shrewsbury; Lynn Classical at Lexington
Round of 32
Framingham-Beverly winner at Central Catholic; Reading at Arlington; New Bedford at Methuen; Natick at B-R; Boston Latin-Concord Carlisle winner at Wachusett; Newton South at North Andover; Marshfield at Saint Paul; Medford-Milford at Peabody; Everett-Needham winner at King Philip; Hingham at Chelmsford; Andover at Attleboro; Lynn English-Braintree winner at Feehan; Wellesley-Shrewsbury winner at Taunton; Franklin at Westford; Doherty at Woburn; Lynn Classical-Lexington winner at L-S.
