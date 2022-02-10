In a thrilling Merrimack Valley Conference Meet, Central Catholic just edged Andover for the large school title, 139.950-138.100.
The Billerica-Chelmsford-Tyngsboro co-op team took third place and Dracut was fourth.
In the small school division, Tewksbury took home the championship with 136.400 points. The battle for second was a tight one as Haverhill took the runner-up spot at 134.850, just ahead of Methuen at 134.250. North Andover grabbed fourth at 133.850.
Andover High’s Gabriella Bresnick was the league’s all-around champion, earning the victory with 37.300 points. She scored a 9.4 on beam, 9.3 on the floor and 9.2s on the vault and bars.
Her sizzling performances were good for first places on beam and floor, while Bresnick was second in vault and bars.
Central Catholic’s Riley Salerno was fifth, the next area finisher, scoring 35.45. Her best efforts were a pair of 9.2s on vault and floor.
Carin Wong of North Andover grabbed seventh place at 34.6, while a pair of Hillies, Liv Melo (34.4) and Gabby Ferrarini (34.4) rounded out the top nine.
Other members of the championship Central team included: Haley Stewart, Sophia Sierpina, Erin Salazar, Deidre Donovan, Julia Murphy, Miranda Strunk, Maddie Naroian and Sarah Summerton.
