HVERHILL -- A game that looked to be a runaway for Central Catholic the whole way ended in near-chaos.
Despite watching a 9-0 lead nearly evaporate in the top of the seventh, the Raiders hung on to knock off Catholic Memorial in a non-leaguer, 9-6.
Central Catholic took charge early when Brady Rickenbach doubled in Will Norris for the lead.
Norris drilled an RBI single in the second, plating Jeremy Delacruz.
Central Catholic busted it open with Nathan Kearney's three-run bomb, scoring Sean Mercurial's and Norris, making it 5-0 through two.
That was plenty, or so it seemed, the way Lukasz Rondeau was working on the mound for the Raiders.
“I think Lukasz pitched really well, he dealt the whole game, was cruising, and our bats came alive. The whole team was hitting," said the Raider first baseman Kearney. "The home run kind of broke it open but we played well as a team, it was a good win.”
Central coach John Sexton, whose club is now 11-2, was equally impressed.
“We got a great start today by Lukasz Rondeau who was terrific for six innings, and hit the wall a little bit in the 7th," said Sexton. "We got =a big swing by Nathan Kearney for the three-run homer, and I thought that Brady Rickenbach played a real nice game behind the plate.”
Rondeau was almost lights out for the first six innings, only allowing two singles to get through.
“I felt good going into the game, had a good bullpen this week, and tried to work on attacking and pitching, just how I usually do," said Rondeau. "I know I have a good defense behind me thats gonna make plays.”
The top of the seventh was a dangerous one.
Central was forced to go to three different pitchers before Alex Iannessa closed it out.
Central Catholic 9, Catholic Memorial 7
Central Catholic (9): Mercuri 2b 2-2-0, Norris rf 1-3-1, Kearney 1b 2-1-1, Rickenbach c 4-1-1, Savio dh 3-0-0, Antonopoulos 3-0-1, Normandie lf 4-0-1, Bishop cf 3-0-1, Delacruz ss 2-2-0, McNamara cr 0-0-0. Totals 24-9-6
RBI: Norris, Kearney 4, Rickenbach 2, Antonopoulos
WP: Rondeau; LP: Wieners
Catholic Memorial: 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 — 7
Central Catholic: 1 4 0 0 0 4 0 — 9
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.