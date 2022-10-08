LOWELL -- Still chafing from last week's gut-wrenching loss to Andover, the Central Catholic football team took out its frustrations on Lowell High, 35-0, Friday night at Cawley Stadium.
All the scoring took place in the first half, giving Raiders' Coach Chuck Adamopoulos the chance to play his second and third-stringers for extended time.
"For us, as a team in general, this was a 'get back on track' game," said Adamopoulos. "We lost by a point to a good team last week. We needed to take care of business and bounce back tonight. We face a really good (Methuen) team next week and we need to build off this momentum a little bit."
Quarterback Blake Hebert led the attack for Central Cathiolic (3-2, 1-1 MVC), throwing for two touchdowns and running for a third. The 6-4 sophomore was on target most of the night, completing 9 of 12 passes for 157 yards. His only hiccup was a first quarter interception by Lowell's Tylor Loyn.
Ten different Raider backs combined to roll up 169 yards on the ground.
But it was the Central Catholic defense that truly stood out. The Raiders D came into the game giving up an average of 22.8 points a game, including 30 in the loss to Andover last week. The unit responded with its best game of the season. Not only did Central record the shutout, Lowell was held to a paltry 39 yards of total offense, including just 4 yards rushing.
"We take a lot of pride in our defense and we weren't happy with how we played last week," said Adamopoulos. "The kids were sharp tonight and we did what we had to do."
Central Catholic broke on top in the first quarter when Matthias Latham capped a 50-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown run. Fellow senior captain Sean Mercuri added a 6-yard scoring run later in the quarter, dragging two would-be tacklers into the end zone to push the lead to 14-0.
The second quarter belonged to Hebert, whose all-around game continues to develop and mature. He called his own number on an option, sprinting 22 yards for a touchdown (and flattening a Lowell defensive back at the goal line) to make it 21-0.
On their next possession, the Raiders faced a 3rd-and-13 at the Lowell 46. Hebert went back to pass and scrambled to escape heavy pressure. He kept the play alive, signaled to senior Markys Bridgewater to release downfield and flipped a pass over two defenders. Bridgewater made a terrific one-handed catch, got drilled at the 35, shook off the tackler and bolted to the end zone for the score.
With time winding down in the first half, Hebert put an exclamation point on his evening when he hit junior Mason Bachry, in stride, on a deep post pattern for a 45-yard touchdown pass to give Central Catholic a 35-0 lead at intermission.
