The Merrimack Valley, and all of Massachusetts, has been well schooled in the damage Central Catholic star Preston Zinter can inflict on the football field over the past two years.
From his crucial sack in the Division 1 semifinal victory over St. John’s Prep, to his strip sack that turned into a touchdown against Methuen, to his two TD catches in the state tourney against Barnstable, four catches for 136 yards against eventual state champ Springfield Central and many other highlights, the North Andover resident long ago established himself as a force in the Bay State.
Soon, millions watching on prime time national television will see what the 6-foot-3, 216-pound wrecking ball can do.
Zinter, an All-Scholastic junior linebacker and tight end, has committed to play his college football at iconic powerhouse Notre Dame.
“It really is a dream come true,” said Zinter, a two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. “I’ve dreamed of playing Division 1 college football my whole life. I looked at Notre Dame, and saw what they had to offer and what I felt like I could bring to the program. Everyone knows the unbelievable tradition Notre Dame football has. I just knew it was right.”
Rated a four-star (out of five) recruit by 24/7sports.com, Zinter chose the Fighting Irish over another legendary program, defending FBS (Division 1-A) semifinalist University of Michigan — where his brother Zak excels on the offensive line.
But, despite picking South Bend, there’s no hard feelings in the Zinter household.
“I’m super happy for Preston,” said Zak, a sophomore guard for the Wolverines. “I couldn’t be prouder of him and all the hard work he’s put in. I told him to go wherever felt like home. I think he’s going to do great things at Norte Dame! Go Irish .… when they’re not playing Michigan!”
Preston’s commitment is another sign that big time college football programs are finally taking notice of the Merrimack Valley. He joins the likes of big bro Zak, his former Central Catholic teammate Jermaine Wiggins Jr. — now a defensive lineman for the University of Arizona — and ex-Brooks and Penn State star and current Pittsburgh Steeler Pat Freiermuth at prominent college programs.
“I think major colleges are starting to see that there are athletes in this part of the country that can really play football,” said Central Catholic head coach Chuck Adamopoulos. “It was fun to have coaches from programs like Clemson visiting Central Catholic. I’m really proud of the way Preston has handled the recruiting process. He’s a junior in high school and had some of the biggest colleges in the country calling him.”
Central Catholic quarterback and University of Maine recruit Ayden Pereira believes his teammate will be a hit in college.
“Preston is going to do great things,” said Pereira. “He will make an impact right away for Notre Dame, and I can’t wait to see where his career goes.”
Zinter has done plenty to catch the attention of college programs.
In the fall, he made 69 tackles, nine for a loss, and three sacks for the Division 1 finalist Raiders, earning MVC Division 1 Defensive MVP. He also caught 39 passes for 569 yards and three touchdowns. As a sophomore, he caught 22 passes for 409 yards and four TDs and had 10 tackles for loss.
He also had offers from power programs like Ohio State, Georgia and LSU, but he fell in love with Notre Dame.
“Notre Dame fit everything I wanted,” said Zinter. “It is such a high level of football, and a terrific school. I made four visits, starting in June. (New Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman) was the first person to reach out to me when he was the defensive coordinator at the school, and we built a great relationship and bond. That has only grown since he became head coach. He brings such a great atmosphere to the team, and I wanted to be a part of that.”
At least one Notre Dame alum is pumped to have Zinter on board.
“Congrats my guy!” former Notre Dame two-sport star and 2021 NBA champion Pat Connaughton posted on his Twitter page. “You won’t regret it.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.