HAVERHILL – The race is still on. And it continues to simmer.
Central Catholic, trailing 3-1 early, rallied to knocked off Merrimack Valley Conference Division 1 leader North Andover, 4-3, to keep the heat on the Scarlet Knights.
North Andover remains on top at 10-2 in the league, and the Raiders are right behind at 8-3, thanks to another nails pitching performance out of the bullpen from Lukasz Rondeau and some late-game heroics from a returning Raider.
“This was big for us,” said Raider coach John Sexton. “We’re still alive.”
The sophomore Rondeau pitched three innings of one-hit ball in relief of starter Ryan Cloutier to earn the win. The lefty posted strikeouts for six of his nine recorded outs, throwing 37 pitches.
Down 3-1, Central got two in the fourth off Knights’ ace Ryan Griffin. Nathan Kearney provided the pop with a clutch two-out, two-run single.
The Northeastern University-bound Griffin picked up a no-decision, going six innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits and four walks. He fanned six.
With the score knotted at 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh and Trevor Crosby on in relief for the Knights, Central picked up the walkoff win.
Josh Florence led off the inning with an infield single, and Kearney roped a single up the middle. Cloutier advanced the runners with a slow grounder to second, and the Knights walked Jack Savio intentionally to load the bases.
Enter Tyler Normandie, who hadn’t started a game in about a month due to injury.
The junior belted a single to center, his second hit of the day, to win it and energize the Raiders, now just a game back in the loss column.
“It was great to have him back in the lineup,” said Sexton. “He’s so versatile, and we’ve definitely missed his bat in there.”
North Andover finished with just six hits, two from Crosby and one each for Ryan Radulski, Aidan Lynch, Andrew Perry and David Johnson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.