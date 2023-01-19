LAWRENCE –The thought of being the head football coach at Central Catholic High School probably has roots back in the 1990s – John Sexton’s playing days for the Raiders.
Thursday afternoon, it became reality as Sexton was named to replace recently retired Chuck Adamopoulos as the leader of one of the state’s winningest and most prolific football programs.
“It has been a dream for a long time. I feel very thankful and fortunate, and I can’t wait to get started,” said Sexton, who has been on Adamopoulos’ staff for 22 years with the last 13 as the offensive coordinator.
The Raiders’ varsity baseball coach in the spring, Sexton will assume the football responsibilities immediately and expects a pretty seamless transition.
“The vast majority of the existing staff is staying right in place,” said Sexton, who will continue in his role as the offensive play caller. “I think that certainly went in the plus column when I was able to go to the administration with the fact that if you go with me, you have all these great guys who have been here and stuck with this program for a long time. I certainly appreciate all their friendship and their support.”
A graduate of UMass Lowell where he played baseball, Sexton takes over for a legend in Adamopoulos, who was 204-79 with three Super Bowl titles.
“Chuck is one of a kind. He’s a great educator, a great football coach, and a very, very good friend of mine,” said Sexton.
“I can’t be him, no one can. I think I was a good lieutenant for him. I think I learned a lot from him, and I think I’m ready for this challenge.
“It’s enormous shoes to fill. I understand that. There is no one else more intimately involved in the program than I have been.”
Central went 9-3 this past fall, losing to eventual champion Saint John’s Prep in the Division 1 state semifinals.
“We are really excited for John,” said Zachary Blaszak, Director of Athletics and Activities at CCHS.
“As an alumnus of Central Catholic and its football program, John has been a dedicated and passionate coach whose success has been shown on and off the field,” said Blaszak. “He has some big shoes to fill as he follows CCHS Hall of Fame Coach and legend, Chuck Adamopoulos, but I am confident that John will succeed and further strengthen our storied football program. I look forward to continuing working with John and foresee a strong future of CCHS Raider football.”
