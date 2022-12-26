For Central Catholic’s Jahaziel “Jazzy” Polanco, no event compares to the physical and emotional trials of the hurdles.
“What I love most about hurdling is that raw speed is only part of the race,” he said. “Without rhythm, form, and coordination you can’t expect to be an elite hurdler. No other race gives me the adrenaline rush that hurdling does. I love the grind that goes on behind the scenes, the highs and the lows. They both give me a reason to keep working and strive to be the best version of myself.”
Now a senior, that work and dedication has the speedster poised for a breakout season in the 55-meter hurdles.
Last week, Polanco won the 55 hurdles in a personal record 8.12 in the second league-wide meet of the Merrimack Valley Conference Indoor Track season. That a week after grabbing second at the MVC Season Opener (8.24), and a year after placing fifth at Division 1 Championship (8.19).
“Jazzy has really stepped up this year as a leader at practice and in competition for this very young winter track team,” said Central Catholic head coach Mike Leal, who also coaches hurdles. “He hopes to be one of the top hurdlers in the league again this year, but is also finding other ways to contribute in the sprints, relays & field events.”
Polanco discovered his passion for track, thanks to a little luck.
“I started track in sixth grade as an excuse to leave school early,” he said with a laugh. “I started out as a mid-distance runner, and it wasn’t until eighth grade when it became clear that I was one of the better athletes on the team. Then I started to take the sport seriously. I discovered I had talent”
Polanco didn’t try hurdles for two seasons — then became a champion in a matter of days.
“I became a hurdler unexpectedly in eighth grade,” he said. “Around two days before the state championship, my coach was looking for someone to run the hurdle race. I was one of the faster kids on the team, so he decided to give me a shot. At the end of the practice, he told me that after what he saw, he wouldn’t be surprised if I got first place.
“I was skeptical, because I only had one day of hurdling experience. But I still went into the race with the mentality that I was going to win. I ended up shocking a lot of people, taking home the first place medal.”
From there, his passion for hurdles has only grown. He entered last winter’s Division 1 championship as the No. 23 seed, only to race to the fifth-place finish. In the spring, he helped the shuttle hurdles relay to the title (1:05.69) at the MSTCA Division 1 Relays.
“Hurdling is one of the toughest events in track, both physically and mentally,” Polanco said. “Physically, you need to have lots of flexibility, speed, power, and height. If you are lacking in one of those categories, you must make up for it in the other ones. I am on the shorter side for a hurdler which makes it more of a challenge to get over the hurdles without me slowing down, so I have to make sure my form is on point and that I am quicker than others in between the hurdles.
“Being a shorter hurdler, a lot of people don’t expect me to be as good as I am, and are usually surprised when I tell them that it is my main event. I don’t mind it as I like being looked at as the underdog, since it just motivates me more. Mentally, a hurdler needs to be an aggressive runner. You can’t be afraid of going over the hurdle since thinking about it only slows you down.
“You need to be able to overcome a tremendous amount of frustration, especially in the early stages. You have to accept the fact that you are going to fail at times but that’s OK as long as you learn from your mistakes and use it to improve. Not every workout is going to be pretty, and neither is every race. It’s the determination to keep trying that allows you to succeed.”
Polanco now hopes to close out his high school career in style this winter and spring.
“Coming into this season I was hoping to run sub 8-seconds in the 55 hurdles,” he said. “But I recently surprised myself by beat my previous record of 8.19 seconds, and know there’s a lot of room for improvement. I would love to break 7.8 seconds. I also would love to break 6.9 seconds in the 55-meter dash and get first place in the shuttle hurdles.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
