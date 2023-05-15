HAVERHILL – Andover High baseball knows walk-offs. The Warriors have had three walk-off wins in the last two weeks, just to keep themselves in the position to challenge Merrimack Valley Conference leader Central Catholic here for the league lead here at Northern Essex Community College on Monday afternoon.
Central understands a thing or two about walk-offs as well. In a 2-1 thriller that absolutely lived up to the pre-game chatter, the Raiders clinched at least a share of the MVC1 crown, pushing across the game-winner with one out in the bottom of the eighth.
“This was a high-level game, extremely well played, by both sides,” said Central Catholic head coach John Sexton. “I thought there was great pitching for both teams, and this game lived up to every inch of hype possible.”
Josh Florence, who is one of the three Raiders committed to Stonehill, got the start, and was lights out. The junior made it known early that Central wanted this one just as much as Andover did.
“Today was a long day, I was looking forward to it all day,” said Florence, who is from Haverhill. “I wouldn't say I was anxious, but I was ready for the task at hand. I didn’t get the win, but I felt that I did the job, and our relief pitchers came in and were fantastic.”
Chris Jaillet got the start on the mound for Andover, and was caught by his twin brother, Ryan. Jaillet looked just as strong as Florence, matching him pitch for pitch.
Nate Kearney’s first-inning, 350-foot shot to deep right put Central up, 1-0, in the bottom of the first.
For a long, long time, it looked like the score was not going to change, especially with the two pitchers settling in.
Jaillet was fantastic for the Warriors, giving Andover the boost that was badly needed and only allowing six Raiders hits. On the other side, Florence was lights out as well, pitching 6.2 innings, and allowing just two Andover hits.
Florence carried a no-hitter into the sixth before Chase Lembo changed that. A single past Raiders shortstop Jeremy Delacruz was just the second base-runner for Andover on the day.
He moved to third on a wild throw to first, and pinch-hitter Luke Bardetti tied it up on a perfect suicide squeeze bunt, plating Lembo.
Jack Gruenberg, the hero two weeks ago vs. Chelmsford, came in in relief for Andover, and he was on his game.
Still, there was chaos, and Central proved to be the survivor.
A leadoff walk led to a double play, and next, a strikeout, sending us into the 7th inning, when chaos broke out.
Florence left after 6.2 innings of, two-hit, six-strikeout ball, with Andover runners on first and third.
On came lefty Lukasz Rondeau, who got John Bessette on a ground out that was an extremely close play.
Florence reached on a bunt of his own and the freshman, Will Norris, doubled to put runners on second and third. The Warriors walked Kearney intentionally to load the bases with Brady Rickenbach stepping in.
Bessette made a dynamic play on a Rickenbach grounder with the infield in, firing a strike home to Ryan Jaillet, who pivoted and gunned down the runner for the 6-2-3 double play.
Jack Savio was intentionally walked, and Charlie Antonopoulos singled to win it. Or so we thought.
Bessette noticed the runner did not touch second base, and made sure the umpires knew this, ultimately leaving Central in shock after a huge celebration, when the game looked to be over. The umpires deemed that this one was heading to extra innings on the force out.
“We thought we had won it in the seventh inning, before we made a massive baserunning mistake,” said Sexton. “Credit to Andover for realizing this and being alert, and they won the appeal, rightfully so. We will not make that mistake again.”
After all that drama, there was still more baseball to be played.
Xander Iannessa came in to pitch a scoreless eight for Central. And given a second life, the Raiders went for the kill.
Tyler Normandie doubled to lead the eight and moved to third on Kyle Bishop’s bunt. On a 2-1 count, Sean Mercuri sliced a single up the middle, emphatically tagging first base – twice – to lock up the huge win for the Raiders, now 11-1 in the conference with two to play.
“This means a lot to me,” said Mercuri. “I wasn't trying to do something crazy at the plate, I was just trying to keep my swing short and simple, and it worked out. This is my first real year actually playing varsity baseball, so this moment is everything I’ve worked for.”
Central Catholic travels to North Andover next on Wednesday, and a win over the Scarlet Knights would give the Raiders sole possession winning the MVC, for the first time since 2018. Andover, now 10-3 in the league, needs help from the Knights and Lowell, in search of a co-championship.
You can follow Evan Applebaum on Twitter at @EvanApplebaum2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.