HAVERHILL — Rebuilding year or not, the standards are set pretty high for Central Catholic wrestling.
The Raiders took charge early in a Saturday morning quad meet at the Mansfield Gym and closed in on yet another Merrimack Valley Conference wrestling championship with victories over Lawrence High, 58-22, Billerica High, 45-24, and the host, Haverhill High, 52-27.
“Just keep progressing, progressing, progressing,” said coach Jamie Durkin, whose club moved to 11-1 on the season as he celebrated his 100th victory as the head of the Raider program.
With the lone blemish on the season a tough 36-27 loss to St. John’s Prep, Central remains perfect in the league with North Andover, Methuen and Lowell left on the slate.
Stalwarts Jimmy Glynn and Jackie Dehney continued to be sharp for the Raiders. Nate Blanchette and Nick Spero added multi-pin days for Central.
Lawrence High grabbed a 1-1-1 day, with a 48-30 victory over Billerica and a wild 42-42 tie with Haverhill.
“I’m actually pretty satisfied with the way the kids wrestled today. We’ve made a lot of progress since Day 1,” said Lancer coach Rob Niceforo. “That last match they didn’t give up. They fought back. I’m happy the way we came back for the tie.”
Senior captain Chris Garcia led the way with a sparkling 3-0 effort. Chris Gonzalez, Joel Garcia and Davidson Theosmy enjoyed some strong moments on the mat.
The stalemate with the Hillies was simply wild.
With the action opening at 120 pounds, the Hillies built a 30-6 lead on pins by Gage Muir, Ben Davoli, Cam O’Donnell, Brent Nicolosi and Jayden Flanagan, with Theosmy accounting for Lawrence’s lone win.
But Lancer Armani Maldonado halted the Lancer bleeding at 160 with a huge pin, and Lawrence went on its own barrage of falls from Azais David, Gonzalez, Garcia, Darlin Sicard and heavyweight Brandon Lavasta.
But at 42-30 Lawrence, we headed back to the top of the order — back where Haverhill’s strength lies — and the Hillies got victories from CJ Wood and Michael Morris, earning the deadlock.
“We’ve had better (days),” said Haverhill coach Tim Lawlor, who was hoping for a handful of different individual outcomes on the day.
“I’m trying to hold my breath, because we have a very young team. We start 10 of 14 underclassmen, but we have high expectations here. We’re working hard, getting better but we’re just not meeting those expectations.”
Haverhill actually led Billerica 40-6 but couldn’t close the deal, falling 42-40 to the Indians in their opener.
“(Sophomore) Gage Muir at 120, is a second-year wrestler, he’s coming on strong. He had a great day,” said Lawlor. “We’re great 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, we have a great run right there. Our light weights are doing well, we just have to get our upper weights up to speed.”
Lawrence 42, Haverhill 42
106: CJ Wood (H) won by forfeit; 113: Michael Morris (H) pinned Jandiel Santos, 1:15; 120: Gage Muir (H) pinned Kelyn Pena, 3:27; 126: Davidson Theosmy (L) pinned Casey Peugh, :45; 132: Ben Davoli (H) pinned Jaizaiah Dejesus-Colon, :32; 138: Cam O’Donnell (H) pinned Joel Garcia, 2:18; 145: Brent Nicolosi (H) pinned Anthony Velasquez, 1:46; 152: Jayden Flanagan (H) pinned Jean Carlos Martinez, :16; 160: Armani Maldonado (L) pinned Kevin McAninch, 1:36; 170: Azais David (L) pinned Jessee Rodriguez, 2:13; 182: Chris Gonzalez (L) pinned Erik Morel Baez, 3:13; 195: Chris Garcia (L) pinned Alex Feil, :53; 220: Darlin Sicard (L) pinned Shayney Velasquez, :46; HVY: Brandon Lavasta (L) pinned Colin McAninch, 2:48
Central Catholic 58, Lawrence 22
106: Cole Glynn (CC) pinned Jandiel Santos, 1:32; 113: Jackie Dehney (CC) pinned Jaden Pich-Nong, 3:28; 120: Nick Spero (CC) pinned Kelyn Pena, 1:32; 126: James Bohenko (CC) major dec. Davidson Theosmy, 13-4; 132: Joel Garcia (L) major dec. Ashley Dehney, 9-0; 138: Jimmy Glynn (CC) pinned Ronald Nguyen, :14; 145: Jason Belkus (CC) pinned Anthony Velasquez, 1:42; 152: Mark Pappalardo (CC) pinned JeanCarlos Martinez, :47; 160: Nate Blanchette (CC) pinned Armani Maldonado, :57; 170: Chris Gonzalez (L) pinned Matt Blanchard, 1:47; 182: Quinten Delorey (CC) pinned Azais David, 1:08; 195: Jack Delaney (CC) won by forfeit; 220: Chris Garcia (L) pinned Mike Browne, 1:19; HVY: Brandon Lavasta (L) pinned Luke Giuffrida, 3:10
Central Catholic 52, Haverhill 27
106: CJ Wood (H) dec. Cole Glynn, 4-0; 113: Jackie Dehney (CC) major dec. Michael Morris, 12-2; 120: Nick Spero (CC) pinned Gage Muir, 5:58; 126: James Bohenko (CC) pinned Casey Peugh, 2:24; 132: Ben Davoli (H) pinned Pablo Sazar, :32; 138: Jimmy Glynn (CC) pinned Cam O’Donnell, :35; 145: Brent Nicolosi (H) pinned Jason Belkus, 3:08; 152: Jayden Flanagan (H) pinned Mark Pappalardo, 4:57; 160: Nate Blanchette (CC) pinned Kevin McAninch, :21; 170: Matt Blanchard (CC) pinned Jessee Rodriguez, 3:43; 182: Quineten Delory (CC) pinned Erik Morel Baez, :35; 195: Jack Delaney (CC) pinned Alex Feil, :26; 220: Mike Browne (CC) pinned Shayney Velasquez, 3:14; HVY: Colin McAninch (H) pinned Luke Giuffrida, 2:37
