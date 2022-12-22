HAVERHILL — With one eye on the upcoming George Bossi Invitational in Lowell next week and the other on what should be a fierce Merrimack Valley Conference wrestling race, Haverhill and Central Catholic slugged it out on the mat, toe-to-toe on Wednesday night.
The host Hillies gave the six-time defending league champs all they could handle before Central ultimately prevailed, 43-30.
“Look at the MVC, we’re going to have battles like this every week. It’s the strongest it’s been, since I got here,” said Raider coach Jamie Durkin. “Look at what our league did on Saturday, five teams won tournaments. It’s going to be tough. and this was certainly a battle.”
The Hillies, led by veteran Brent Nicolosi and physical 220-pound frosh Matt Harrold certainly weren’t looking for moral victories. They were hoping to land the shocker of the early going so far.
“They’re still Central, they’re great, and they’re always going to come in and wrestle tough,” said Hillies coach Tim Lawlor.
Central never trailed in this one. Raider 152-pounder Jason Belkus and the Hillies’ Nicolosi, at 160, traded pins to start the night.
The Raiders then took charge with three straight wins, the first a gritty 16-7 major decision for Caden Chase at 170, followed by pins from reigning New England champ Nate Blanchette and Jackson Meehan.
“Blanchette is on a different level right now,” said Durkin.
Chase’s win came against a tough Hillie in Kevin McAninch, who scrapped till the end.
Harrold, coming off a tourney title for Haverhill this weekend at Wilmington, left no doubt at 220, rolling in 39 seconds to slice the margin to 22-12.
Again, Central kept its distance.
Heavyweight Luke Giuffrida broke a scoreless tie with Colin McAninch eight seconds into overtime with a takedown for his decision win.
The marquee matchup of the night might have been at 106 where Cole Glynn and Mike Morris hooked up in a tactical grind. The Hillie Morris worked hard for his 4-0 decision.
Central understood Haverhill’s talent in the lower weights, and the Raiders got the job done where they had to — at 113 and 132 — to ice it.
Raiders Isaiah Santiago and Nick Spero each scored final minute wins by fall.
“It was those third period pins, Isaiah with 10 seconds left, Spero with 45 seconds left, Belkus at 152,” said Durkin. “If that doesn’t happen, it’s a different match.”
For the Hillies, there was plenty of good news.
CJ Wood took a good battle with one of the region’s best at 120, 6-0, over Jackie Dehney.
“The way he went right at her was excellent,” said Lawlor. “And I thought Mike Morris’ win at 106 over Glynn was as big one. He’s a tough kid. and Tommy Morris had a nice pin at 138.
“Nicolosi is on a mission right now. He’s looking to be a national champion.”
The next big step for Nicolosi and all the top guns in the region is next week at Lowell. Both coaches last night were excited about their chances.
“I think we’re going to do well. We’re certainly a pretty good tournament team right now with some good guys at the top,” said Lawlor.
“Heading into Lowell, we have a good team. If we can come top 10, it’s a win in our books,” said Durkin. “Cole, Jackie, Nate and James Bohenko all placed there last year. “If we could do that again, maybe sneak in one or two more placers, that’s a win for us.”
