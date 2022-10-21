LAWRENCE – Chuck Adamopoulos has been the Central Catholic head coach since 1997 -- at the helm for 25 years. On a cold Friday evening, “Coach A” earned his 200th win as the Raiders head coach.
After a huge win over MVC rival Methuen a week ago on this same Veterans Memorial turf, Central was prepared for a pesky Haverhill team to give them a good fight, and they got it, ultimately prevailing 42-21.
For Coach Adamopoulos, this win meant the world to him.
“I love this stadium, the big house as we call it, it’s neat to get the 200th win here,” said Adamopoulos. “It’s a number, I don’t think it defines whether you are successful or not because there’s great coaches that have only won 80 games, but it’s neat to do it.”
Adamopoulos stands at 200-78 over his quarter of a century.
Central came out of the gates hot, with Sean Mercuri running in a TD from 8 yards out to put the Raiders up 7-0.
After a nice stop by the Central defense, QB Blake Hebert kept it himself and ran it in from 12 yards out for a quick 14-0 lead.
It did not look great for Haverhill, but senior Adrian Sarrette had something to say. Sarrette, arguably Haverhill’s MVP so far on the season, took the kickoff 100 yards to the house for a highlight reel touchdown.
This, as well as a great stop by the defense forcing a Central fumble gave the upstarts some life.
But Raider Matthias Latham took over in the second with a pair of TD runs.
“It was a great night, my linemen did well,” said Latham. “It’s a very special feeling to be a part of the team that helped Coach A get his 200th win.”
Latham’s two scores, one from 10 and the other from 15, made it a 28-7 game.
Hebert also had a fantastic game himself, throwing TD passes to Mike Ryan for 43 and Scott Anderson for 57 as Central scored all 42 of its points before intermission.
Haverhill added a 39-yard touchdown from James Farrell to Jack Ivancic in the second quarter and the game’s only second-half points, a 25-yard run from Brian Dumont.
With the win, Central Catholic advanced to 5-2, heading into a game vs. Barnstable next Saturday. Haverhill falls to 2-5, with Billerica next Friday night.
