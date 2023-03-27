A perfect season has come to a perfect finish for Nate Blanchette.
On Sunday, the Central Catholic junior became a national champion.
Blanchette earned a 14-6 major decision over Omer Barak of Florida to become the 170-pound Junior National Champion at NHSCA High School Nationals in Virginia Beach, Va.
“It’s so exciting,” said an overjoyed Blanchette. “Winning Nationals has been a huge goal of mine for a very long time. It’s a big accomplishment. How many people can say they’re a national champion? Not too many. That’s a pretty cool thing to say.”
Blanchette — a Methuen resident — finishes the winter undefeated, and becomes the first Central Catholic wrestler to ever win a national title, according to Raiders wrestling coach Jamie Durkin.
“He is our first champion ever,” said Durkin. “It was a great finish to an unbelievable season. Four pins and two majors on his road to a national title. He finished the season having only been taken down two times!! I, as well as the Central Catholic community, could not be more proud of what he was able to accomplish this season.”
It was pure dominance for Blanchette at Nationals. His matches went as followed — pin, major decision (17-6), pin, pin, pin, major decision in the finals.
His biggest victory may have been in the semifinals, when he pinned top-seeded Gage Wright of West Virginia in 2:33 on Saturday.
“Upsetting the No. 1 seed was huge,” said Blanchette. “He’s ranked 13th in the country, a Beast of the East champ. Pinning him may have been the most hyped I’ve ever been, that or winning the New England title.”
After that win, he knew the national title was coming back to Hampshire Street in Lawrence.
“I was very confident going into the finals,” Blanchette said. “In the match, I would take him down and spin him a few times, and he would get out. I would take him down and spin him, and he would get out. It was pretty repetitive for a while. Once I won, I was so hyped. It was so much fun. A great experience.”
The victory clinched a perfect season for Blanchette, ending the winter with a 53-0 record. That included his second straight New England title, All-State and Division 1 state championships, an MVC title and a title at the esteemed George Bossi Lowell Holiday Wrestling Tournament.
“I took my dedication up a notch heading into this season,” he said. “I wrestled way more than last year, started grinding more and focused up a little. I woke up at 5 a.m. every day, ran and went to practice. Hard work pays off. Train hard, win easy like my coach says. I wouldn’t be here without my coaches, Jamie Durkin and Matt Smith.”
While the season now over, Blanchette isn’t about to get complacent.
“It’s time to get back to work,” he said. “Get back to the workouts and the practice room.”
