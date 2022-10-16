The giant red club on his right hand was an invitation.
“Before the game, Coach (Chuck Adampoulos) said to me, ‘You know, they’re coming after you. They’re going to test you,’” said Central Catholic’s Ty Cannistraro.
The senior cornerback didn’t wait. On Methuen’s first series he came hurdling up into the fray and stuck the Ranger runner in the backfield for a tackle for loss.
Cannistraro wasn’t hiding. Come get some.
“It just felt good to be out there again,” said Cannistraro, who broke his wrist in the season-opening loss to Springfield Central then had surgery to repair it.
“The doctors thought I was never going to be back this season, but I pushed myself. When I tell you, I worked out the day after the surgery, I’m not lying. Nobody thought I would be back, but I was going to do all I could to prove everyone wrong.”
Cannistraro, who caught a pair of TD passes in the state title game with Springfield last December, was looking to springboard off that into 2022.
The wrist, fractured in two places when he landed awkwardly, has a hard cast on. The trainers applied an inch-and-a-half of foam and then wrapped it up, allowing him to compete in the grudge match with the Rangers.
His presence and performance helped inspire a defense that absolutely stifled the explosive Rangers.
“He was our best returning wideout. For a senior, it’s got to be the toughest thing to go to practice every day and not be able to do anything. It was great having him come back to the defense tonight,” said Adamopoulos after the 42-6 Raider win. “The kids loved having him back in action. That picked the kids up having him back.”
Cannistraro, also the Raider punter, isn’t exactly sure how much his role can be expanded over the coming weeks.
Central, now 4-2, has home games with Haverhill and Barnstable remaining in the regular season.
“The cast is coming off in two weeks and I hope to be able to play offense against Barnstable,” said Cannistraro.
As far as the Raider punting game goes, senior place-kicker Mike Ryan has filled in admirably.
“Mikey is the real deal. In my opinion, he’s one of the best kickers in Massachusetts,” said Cannistraro, who is looking to study forensics in college while continuing his football career. “I miss holding (on PATs and field goals) for him.”
Central got right on Friday night, making back-to-back wins after the somewhat stunning loss to Andover. That’s why the Methuen game took on such prominence for the Raiders.
“The win over Methuen was great. It’s always good to play them. That’s a really good team, and their record shows how good a team they are,” said Cannistraro.
“We needed it. After that loss (to Andover), as leaders, we just said we’re going to work as hard as we can to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”
HAVES, HAVE-NOTS
Back after Week 2, I talked in this column about the abundance of bigtime talent among the power teams, Central Catholic and St. John’s among them.
The number of scholarship players, D-1 guys, has jumped dramatically. Football is thriving, not just at the Catholics but at places like Andover and Methuen.
Fellow North of Boston media scribe, Matt Williams, called me out on it. He talked of the places where the glass was less than half-full — if you will – and how there are too many of them.
I guess I was going to agree to disagree.
But Matt’s point took on some serious life locally this week. First, on Thursday, Georgetown, due to a lack of players, was forced to forfeit the second half. With all due respect to the Royals’ opponent, it was Whittier Tech which is in the middle of a rebuilding mode, they weren’t playing the Patriots. Numbers, or lack thereof, are numbers. Programs out there are struggling.
Dracut High hit North Andover High Friday night with a 30-player roster that included the program’s 11 freshmen, along with nine sophomores.
How can a program that tiny be expected to seriously compete in the MVC?
It’s clear that football interest is surging in places, places that have built a culture.
It’s not about always winning. Salem, N.H., for example is going through a dip in the talent cycle. Even with an amazingly high number of injuries — I counted 14 Blue Devils either in street clothes or injured in the game on Saturday — Salem has solid numbers. The 1-6 Blue Devils will be back.
But some places have indeed seen numbers drop to perilous levels. Watching how they respond will be an issue over the coming seasons.
SPREADING THE WEALTH
Andover clinched a share of the MVC Large title and can lock the whole thing down with a win over 1-5 Lowell at Lovely Field on Friday night.
The Golden Warriors are scoring 40.5 points a game, but what is more impressive is their consistency — a high of 53 on Saturday night vs. Haverhill and a low of 30 against Central Catholic.
Anyone with minimal interest in high school ball has heard of the damage inflicted by Scotty Brown and Lincoln Beal. But the Warriors are spreading the wealth.
Take Saturday night.
Chris Dessin scored on a kick return; Beal had three TDs on the ground; Andrew Wetterwald delivered a TD catch, six extra-points and a field goal; Brown scored on a TD and a two-pointer; and Bret Mondejar had a TD catch.
ODDS AND ENDS
After Friday’s 46-point rout of visiting Dracut, North Andover has now defeated the Middies 10 times in 11 meetings since the Scarlet Knights joined the MVC in 2012.
John Dubzinski’s bunch have won each of the past six in the series by a combined 231-68 (38.5-11.3 per game). …
Chelmsford’s win over Tewksbury on Saturday means the MVC small title will indeed come down to Thanksgiving between the Lions and Billerica. …
Let the countdown begin. If you like good, smallish-school high school football, clashing styles, and just a good take, I suggest you spend your Friday night in Amherst, N.H., where 7-0 Souhegan hosts 7-0 Pelham.
Talk about a war. It’s as good a battle as you will see in the regular season.
