FITCHBURG – Central Catholic sophomore Ashley Dehney made history Sunday, becoming the first female to win a state wrestling championship for the Raiders.
Dehney pinned Ayla Goldman of Middleton with seven seconds remaining in the second round, to capture the title in the 136-pound division at the MIAA Girls State Wrestling Tournament, held at the Game On recreation complex.
Dehney, the top seed, dominated the second-seeded Goldman, leading, 6-1, at the time of the pin. She showed off a variety of offensive moves, scoring takedowns using three different techniques. She used a smooth go-behind for the final takedown, then hooked Goldman’s shoulder to turn her for the pin.
“I really didn’t have a strategy,” said Dehney. “I just wanted to go out and do my best moves, which is my fakes to my doubles (double leg takedown) and I like to use my (arm) bars and halfs (half nelson).”
Dehney is the younger sister of Central Catholic junior Jackie Dehney. The sisters were mainstays for Coach Jamie Durkin’s Raiders, with Jackie wrestling at 113 and Ashley at 132. After the dual meet season concluded, the girls on the CC squad had a choice. They could continue to participate against the boys in the post-season or they could wait and participate in the girls’ state tournament.
Jackie Dehney chose to enter the boys’ North Sectional, where she wrestled well enough to advance to the D1 States and then the All-State Tournament this weekend. Ashley chose a different path.
“I decided I wanted to be a State Champ, so I went with the girls,” she said.
After a first-round bye, Ashley made short work of her quarterfinal opponent on Saturday, pinning Elizabeth McGrath of Watertown in just 28 seconds. She found Morgan Pennimpede of Gloucester to be a much tougher challenge in the semis. Ashley fell behind, 5-3, after two periods. She tied the score with a reversal in the third and pulled out the win when Pennimpede was penalized a point for stalling.
Jackie was eliminated from the All-State 113-pound brackets on Saturday but it gave her the chance to be in the front row to cheer on Ashley on Sunday.
“It was awesome. I’m so proud of her, so proud,” she said, of her favorite training and sparring partner. “She did amazing. It was so cool.”
Freshman Sima Wambuzi nearly made it two female state champions for Central Catholic, advancing to the final of the 127-pound division before falling to top-seeded Corynne McNulty of Malden, 9-0.
Prior to the final, Wambuzi had been unstoppable. She pinned Tanisha Whiteside of Taunton in just 1:11 in the Round of 16 and followed that up with pins of No. 2 seed Latoya Kibusi of Reading in the quarterfinals (4:58) and Leah Knipper David of Watertown (3:49) in the semis.
As a team, Central Catholic placed second to Agawam by just four points (48-44) in the team competiton.
“This is a great opportunity for (CC’s female wrestlers). They did great,” said Durkin. “I mean, they’re in the room every day competing against the (CC standout) Jimmy Glynns of the world. This tournament gives them a chance to be the center of attention and you saw the result. I’m really proud of them.”
Central Catholic had eight wrestlers participating in the boys All-State Tournament and four earned spots on the podium and will advance to the New England Championships next weekend in Providence.
Nathan Blanchette advanced to the final of the 160-pound class, where he gave unbeaten (46-0) top seed Michael Bobala of Watertown everything he could handle before falling, 1-0. Blanchette, the No. 7 seed, scored first-round pins in his first two matches, before defeating Rafael Knapp of Algonquin, 5-2, in Sunday’s semifinal.
Glynn, the No. 2 seed at 138, dropped a pair of matches on Sunday and placed 4th. Teammate Brandon D’Agostino placed 4th at 182 and Michael Brown placed 7th at 220.
“What can I say about Michael Brown,” said Durkin. “He only started wrestling eight months ago and now he places 7th at the All-State Tournament.”
Andover High wrestlers Jonathan Davila and Yandel Morales made school history on Sunday. Davila placed 3rd in the 152-pound class and Morales placed 3rd at 106. According to Coach Mike Bolduc, Andover High had never had a wrestler place aas high as 3rd at the All-State Tournament.
“I don’t think we could have wrestled better,” said Bolduc. “Yandel Morales wrestled fantastic after his loss yesterday and Jonathan had some tough wrestlers he had to face and did really well.”
Morales’ only loss was in the quarterfinals to eventual All-State champ Musar Tamaradze of West Springfield. In the semifinal round on Sunday, he pinned Brayton Carbone of Shawsheen Tech, 5-2, in the Consi of 4. That win avenged losses to Carbone in the North Sectional and D1 States.
Davila was 5-1 over the weekend and swamped Aaron Cashton of Sharon, 12-3, in the 3rd place match.
Haverhill brought four wrestlers to the All-State Tournament and all four made the podium and will advance to the New England Tournament next week.
That was the good news for the Hillies.
The bad news was sophomore Brent Nicolosi, the top seed at 145 pounds and unbeaten against Massachusetts opponents entering Sunday, fell just short in his bid for an All-State championship. Nicolosi continued to look untouchable in his 16-0 technical fall win over Chase Ledbury of Saugus/Peabody in the semifinal round.
But in the final, Nicolosi (40-2) was stunned by No. 2 seed Mark Botello of Hingham, 8-3. Botello seemed to have Nicolosi scouted perfectly and blocked every takedown attempt, Moreover, he turned two of those attempts into takedowns of his own.
Haverhill Coach Tim Lawlor said Nicolosi will learn from the loss and will be ready if he faces Botello at the New England Tournament.
“(Brent) is so smart and confident. When he left that (final) match, he walked over here and we were talking and he said ‘I’m gonna get that guy (next time),’” said Lawlor. “He just knew, he knew he felt good in certain situations and he knew where he messed up.”
Senior Ben Davoli had an excellent tournament, placing 3rd at 132. On Sunday, Davoli lost to eventual champion Sid Tildsley of Shawsheen Tech, 4-1, in the semifinals. He then squeezed past Tyler Kadish of Newton South, 5-4, to move into the 3rd place match.There, he held off Austin Menteiro of Minnechaug, 3-1.
Cale Wood Jr. took 6th at 106 for Haverhill, Michael Morris placed 7th at 113.
For Methuen, Asher (Roslin) Polanco reached the final of the 175-pound class in the MIAA Girls State Tournament. She rolled to easy wins in her first two matches of the tournament but was pinned in the third round of the title match by Athena Gonzalez of Agawam.
