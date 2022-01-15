HAVERHILL — Central Catholic wrestling coach Jamie Durkin eschewed the long and winding road. The sixth-year man took the expressway to 100 career victories.
Saturday in a quad meet at Haverhill High’s Mansfield Gym, Durkin’s Raiders knocked off Lawrence, Haverhill and Billerica — with the win over the Indians No. 100 of his career.
Amazingly, Durkin hits the mark with just eight losses total.
“And I can remember every one of them,” joked the 2000 Central grad, who took over for his head coach, Dennis King in 2017.
Durkin’s 100th came in typical Central fashion, with a Raider team that not only flashes some brilliant mat types like Lowell Holiday placer Jimmy Glynn, but a handful of blue-collar types, earning their keep the hard way.
“Overall, there was no one who really stood out, but it’s all about the people who are progressing, like a Mark Pappalardo, our 152-pounder, he wrestled two really tough guys and he wrestled well,” said Durkin. “Come to the end of the season, that’s what you need, these close matches. That’s what you need to be successful.
“The Jimmie Glynns or the Jackie (Dehneys) or the super-studs we have … it’s the kids who aren’t the super-studs that make the difference in wins and losses.”
The junior Pappalardo earned a win by fall against Lawrence and then came up on the short end of a couple grueling mat wars vs. Haverhill and Billerica. Sporting a mouse over his left eye and some scrapes on his face, he manages to persevere and smile, driven to improve.
“I started strong, the other two matches were tough,” said Pappalardo, who bumped up a weight in the third match of the day against Billerica and finished 1-2.
“I just want to get better. I feel like junior year is the year to get good, so I want to keep improving. I went up against some nasty kid, who was like fourth in the state, and he sort of used my face as a mop for the mat. I feel like I did well today. I’m proud of myself.”
Another Raider on the move is Jack Delaney, the 195-pounder, who was fired up after the team’s 3-0 day.
“11-1 on the season, that feels really good,” Delaney said. “I think we can be the best (in the state). My friends in practice, those are the guys who keep me pushing. I’m looking for as many wins as possible. I think I can place at states, that’s the goal.”
Of course, at the heart of it is Durkin, a point that isn’t lost on his athletes.
“Coach pushes us so hard in practice. He’s really good, and he knows what he’s doing,” said Pappalardo. “He makes you want to get better every day, by the way he pushes us in practice.”
LANCERS’ SHINING STAR
Don’t get in the way of Lawrence High senior Chris Garcia and his plans on the mat this winter.
Garcia was razor sharp in moving to 17-3 on the year with three victories.
“I’ve had a couple tough matches, the ones that I lost, but I’ve just been getting better since then. Right now, it’s all about improving,” said Garcia, who started wrestling as a sophomore.
“I’m going for states. I want it all. I’m working harder, just trying to outwork everyone else in the state.
“I was feeling strong, energized, I feel like my shots were working for me, and I was just playing smart out there.”
RED-HOT HILLIE FRESHMENSacred Heart University-bound Ben Davoli grabs plenty of accolades, and rightly so.
As coach Tim Lawlor says, “that kid has a motor like you read about.”
But the Hillie boss also raves about what he sees from a pair of freshmen — 106 pounders CJ Wood and Michael Morris.
“Both freshmen, both hard workers, year-round wrestlers, it’s unfortunate they weigh the same,” said Lawlor. “We have two 106s, who could both be state champions. Their toughest matches seem to be the wrestle-offs. They’re both just … They’re incredible.”
Their battle for this week went to Wood, which meant Morris, who clinched Saturday’s tie with Lawrence by earning a final match pin, slid up to 113.
The daily battles between the two in practice have only made the Hillies stronger.
“It makes them so much better, and it’s helping our 120 and our 126, too, because it’s a great group to work with every day. There are a lot of benefits to it,” said Lawlor. “We’ll have to figure it out by sectionals (as one will head to the postseason at 113). Until then, we’ll just keep wrestling off every week at that spot.”
