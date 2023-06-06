The Merrimack Valley Conference recently announced its All-League selections in girls and boys lacrosse, as voted on by the coaches.
On the girls side, Central Catholic sophomore Kerri Finneran, who was the Tribune Player of the Year last year as a freshman, earned the MVC Division 1 Player of the Year award. In addition, North Andover junior Sam Melville was named the Division 1 Co-Goalie of the Year and Methuen's Maggie Kloster was named the MVC Division 2 Goalie of the Year. Also, Haverhill's Eric Perkins was named the MVC D2 Coach of the Year.
Three of Finneran's teammates were also named to the MVC Division 1 All-Conference team which includes juniors Abby Yfantopulos, Kierstyn Zinter and Delaney True. Zinter is already committed to play at the University of Tampa and True is committed to play at UMass Lowell.
Others making it include Andover senior Rose MacLean, a returning Tribune All-Star; Haverhill junior Alex Bushey (last year's MVC Division 2 Player of the Year and returning Tribune All-Star); And North Andover's Isa Robinson, a sophomore, and returning Tribune All-Star from last year, Janie Papell, a junior.
Seven of these players will be playing state tournament games this week as North Andover is traveling to face Wellesley on Wednesday and Central Catholic is hosting Chelmsford on Thursday for a 7 pm contest.
On the boys side, First Team All-Conference selections include North Andover brothers Matt and Pat Roy, as well as Tyler Fay and Jake Lins; Andover's JP Guinee, Matt Johnson, Mac Gobiel, Matt Haney and Kiernan Florio; And Central Catholic's Easton Morse.
Andover is facing Lincoln-Sudbury Wednesday night in a Division 1 Round of 16 game and North Andover will host Catholic Memorial on Thursday at 6:30 pm, also in a Round of 16 game.
Girls First Team All-Conference
(Area Players Only)
Kerri Finneran, Abby Yfantopulos, Kierstyn Zinter and Delany True, Central Catholic; Sam Melville, Isa Robinson and Janie Papell, North Andover; Maggie Kloster, Methuen; Rose MacLean, Andover; Alex Bushey, Haverhill.
Boys First Team All-Conference
(Area Players Only)
Matt Roy, Tyler Fay, Pat Roy and Jake Lins, North Andover; JP Guinee, Mac Gobiel, Kiernan Florio and Matt Haney, Andover; Easton Morse, Central Catholic.
Girls Second Team All-Conference
(Area Players Only)
Hannah Jordan and Brooke Cedorchuk, Andover; Nicolette Licare, Central Catholic; Mikayla Tzortzis, Haverhill; Kiera Fitzpatrick, Methuen; Meghan Daley and Catie Roy, North Andover.
Boys Second Team All-Conference
(Area Players Only)
Jacob Accardi, Ben Redlener and Jack Cooper, Andover; Jared Cripps and Isiah Koziell, Methuen; Tommy Farrell, Brayden Bethel and Colin Willoe, North Andover; Ty Lescord and Patrick McGowan, Haverhill.
