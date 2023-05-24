LAWRENCE — When the holidays come around, Kerri Finneran described her family get-togethers as “very loud and crazy.”
Most of those conversions, inevitably, turn to athletics, in the sports-crazed Finneran family.
Kerri, her three older brothers — Ryan, Michael and Connor — along with father Rob and his five brothers, Ned, Brendan, Sean, Neil and Chip and a handful of cousins, have all enjoyed their own fame when they had put on the Red, White and Blue Central Catholic uniforms.
Rob won a national title with Ithaca College football, Ned, Brendan and Sean have been inducted into the Central Catholic athletic Hall of Fame, and back in 2019 her three siblings led the Raiders’ boys lacrosse team to the sectional final.
Kerri is now doing her own talking — as the best female athlete in the family.
She’s an athlete alright.
Kerri excels in field hockey and basketball, but lacrosse is No. 1 in her book including recently surpassing the 200 goal plateau.
And the 2022 Eagle-Tribune girls lacrosse Player of the Year hasn’t even completed her sophomore season yet!
That milestone started two years ago when she scored 48 as an eighth grader while at Austin Prep. She then transferred to Central and last year as a freshman, while playing in one of the top conference’s in the state, she celebrated 98 different goals. She has added 67 this season, giving her 210 in her career.
“Freshman year I was absolutely floored by her scoring 98 goals in one season,” said Central Catholic head coach Vanessa Pino. “Just ripping shots like that. I think she’s the top player in the conference and one of the top players in the state. Kerri is just a three-sport, phenomenal athlete and is just an athlete all over the (lacrosse) field.”
In Monday night’s loss to Chelmsford, Kerri got off to a slow start before she started to dominate the early goings of the second half. She scored three straight goals, despite the Lions playing a zone defense against her, which included doubling up every time she touched the ball.
“Finneran is an awesome player,” said Chelmsford head coach Ashley Rokas. “She’s just a sophomore, so she’s going to be around for a bit. She’s a really good player so we knew that we had to shut her down. We knew that she was going to be their driver, so we played back on defense, made sure we pressured her whenever she touched the ball, and made sure that we doubled on her.”
Certainly in cases like that, frustration can take over, but not for No. 12.
“Kerri’s a little spitfire when she needs to be. She has a great shot, she’s a strong body in front of the net, she has great skills and she’s a very composed player, which I think really helps her skills,” said Pino. “She’s not a hot-head. She’s always composed at all times.”
Besides that composure, Kerri certainly stands out because she loads up and absolutely fires shots at helpless goalies. She has a cannon of a shot and can pick corners at will. Certainly when it comes to scoring, that’s her bread-and-butter, but her speed, toughness, incredibly soft hands and ability to head to the net, are intangibles that separates her from the rest.
“My brothers and my dad were the ones who taught me the sport and got me into it (when I was in the fifth grade),” she said. “They taught me the basics, how to shoot and how to pass. Even when I didn’t play and I was in the lower grades, I’d be (out in the yard) throwing the ball around with them (my shot improved) just from ripping shots with them.”
Ryan just completed his senior year at St. Anselm College. He was a key member of the team’s elite defense, which ranked among the top in the country for Division 2. Michael and Connor just finished their junior year playing at RIT.
“It was always competitive and I have grown up in an athletic family. All my cousins play sports, so it’s always in the family. We would always have competitions, so it was nice to grow up with all of them,” said Kerri.
Thus far Kerri has won the scoring competition. She scored three less goals as a ninth grader than Connor and Michael did in their entire careers combined. If she continues on this torrid pace, she’ll score approximately 350 goals before she graduates.
Certainly that would be a crazy accomplishment.
It would be something Kerri could talk about at future family dinners.
As loud as she wants.
