ANDOVER – There’s no doubt that the Central Catholic girls track-and-field team has talent.
Tons of it.
On Saturday morning, that talent came took center stage as the Raiders literally ran away with the Merrimack Valley Conference Championship title, accumulating 126 points, while Andover was second with 79. The team scores don’t include the pole vault which was pushed to Sunday due to the rainy conditions.
Central won six events on the day, while adding four second places and three thirds.
“It’s been a great season. We went undefeated during the indoor season and won the MVC Meet and went undefeated this season,” said head coach Shawn Dumas. “Now winning this today, doing it back-to-back is a special thing and a very difficult thing to do especially in outdoors because there’s more events and more points out there for the taking. The girls just wanted it. I think that drive stems from our captains, Janessa Duren, Katie Ciesielski and Lizzie Welch.”
Veralie Perrier led the way with a pair of first places coming in the 400 (59.56) and long jump (17-09.50). As busy as she was, so was Anya Neira, who won the triple jump (36-04.50), was second in the 200 (26.46) and was part of the third place 4x100 relay team along with Ciesielski, Duren and Cyan Scott, who came in at 51.82 seconds.
“Anya is a workhorse. She just wants it more and more and more. It’s not that she’s not satisfied -- it’s just that she wants it. When she wins, it’s like ‘man, I want more’. She wants to be in those tough positions, no matter the event or if it’s a relay so she can help the team. She always puts the team ahead of her,” said Dumas.
Neira said that her main focus on the day was earning as many points so the team could emerge as the frontrunner.
“I came here wanting the team to win. We’ve been undefeated this season so we were all hoping to win this meet. I just tried to do my best for the team and I'm glad we won it,” she said.
Junior Macy Daigle is relatively new to track, having excelled on the soccer field. She joined the indoor team and had much success and that has carried over to the outdoor season, including winning the high jump with a 5-7 leap.
“High jumpers are gems. Today Macy re-broke the school record as she jumped 5-7. All year long she has just been consistent,” said Dumas. “It’s just her happy place and she just feels comfortable. Competition doesn’t really get to her. It’s there, and (Andover’s Ashley) Sheldon is a great athlete and (Nyrah) Joseph from Billerica was there too, but the competition and pressure just doesn't get to Macy. She just takes it one jump at a time and that’s just such a cool process to go through.”
Certainly competing against Sheldon brought out the best in Daigle.
“We compete against each other and she’s just absolutely incredible. She’s a very competitive athlete and so I am, so I think we just feed off of each other. We just have such a good competition. We just are always trying to match each other’s best,” said Daigle.
While Daigle was able to finished ahead of Sheldon in this race, one of her teammates, sophomore Laura Fennessy used an earlier race against Andover’s Molly Kiley to boost her confidence which led her to win the 800 (2:21.68), take part in the first place 4x400 relay race along with Rayniah Mercedat, Emma Finch and Daigle who came in with a time of 4:13.04. Fennessy also finished seventh in the 400.
“Earlier this year we faced Andover in a dual meet and I was running the 800 against Molly Kiley and she’s amazing. Even though the 800 is not her top event, I was able to come in first place and that race just gave me a lot of confidence,” said Fennessy.
Mercedat added a second in the 200 (26.68) and a third in the 400 (1:00.83). Duren finished second in the 100-meter hurdles (15.74) and third in the 400-meter hurdles (1:07.13). Welch earned a second in the discus (104-02) as did Franchesca Thurston in the javelin (104-07). Also for Central, Madeline Courtemanche was third in the two-mile in 11:35.86.
KILEY, SIMONDS BATTLE IT OUT
Andover finished in second place and was once again led by Molly Kiley. She won the mile crossing the finish line in 5:08.96, just ahead of Haverhill’s Finleigh Simonds (5:09.73).
“We have competed against each other since freshman year and we just go back-and-forth, but she’s been dominating more,” said Kiley. “She pushes me a lot, she paces herself really well so having her there definitely helped me. Otherwise, I would have been much slower.”
Kiley said one difference for her in this race was her kick, something she has been struggling with.
“It’s my last 100 meters that I have been struggling with. So when I got to that point, I was just thinking to use everything that I have. I tend to give up mentally in the last 100 meters, so that was something that I kept telling myself not to do today.”
Kiley was also part of the second place 4x800 relay team, joining Rose Kiley, Claire Demersseman and Mia Giaimo with a collective time of 10:06.39.
The 4x100 team of JJ Conteh, Neila Foohey, Maddie Robertson and Michaela Buckley won their race with a time of 51.09 seconds.
Conteh added a second in the 100 (12.78), Giaimo was also second in the 800 (2:22.30) and Robertson was third in the long jump (17-00.50). Finally, Sheldon had a busy day by taking second in the high jump (5-4) and third in the 100-meter hurdles (15.86) and triple jump (35-03.75).
NORTH ANDOVER
The Scarlet Knights were led by the first-place finish from Siena DiSalvo, who captured the discus throwing 110-02.
“The rain and everything made it really difficult to throw our best with everything going on. The conditions weren’t the best at all, and it was kind of dangerous. I threw 112 feet on the last throw and before then I was in third place, so I really want to place and qualify for the nationals. I was two feet off, but was happy that I was able to win it,” she said.
Also performing well included Casey Goland, who was second in the long jump (17-02.50) and third places from Alyssa Stien in the 100 (13.22), Makenna Dube in the discus (103-02) and Elif Altunkilic in the javelin (94-01).
HAVERHILL/METHUEN
Besides taking second in the mile, Simonds was also part of the winning 4x800 relay team along with Brenna Corcoran, Lauren Downer and Sophia Riley with a combined time of 9:57.93. Maddie Goncalves added a second place in the shot put throwing 37-04.25.
For Methuen, freshman Lauren Quarm won the 100-meters in 12.64 seconds, which broke a meet record. She has now broken three meet records this outdoor season.
