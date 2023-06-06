Just as Central Catholic dominated the Merrimack Valley Conference this spring, its top hitter, Nathan Kearney, was the choice as the Division 1 MVP, as selected by the coaches.
Central’s John Sexton was chosen as the MVC D-1 Coach of the Year. D-2 champ Chelmsford saw sophomore Matt Stuart selected as Player of the Year, while his mentor, Lou Distasi took home Coach of the Year honors.
Here’s a look at all all-conference selections in the MVC.
First-Team All-Conference
Matt Pappalardo, Sr., Methuen; Chris Jaillet, Soph., Andover; Braydon Gray, Sr., Chelmsford; Declan Silva, Sr., Lowell; Will Norris, Soph., Central; Lukasz Rondeau, Jr., Central; Nolan Dawson, Soph., Billerica; Andrew Chenevert, Sr., Dracut; Braeden Archambult, Sr., Andover; David Manon, Sr., Lawrence; David Johnson, Jr., North Andover; Ryan Bateman, Sr., Haverhill; Caleb Stuart, Sr., Chelmsford; Dylan Paulding, Sr., Tewksbury
Second-Team All-Conference
(Area Players Only)
Jack Gruenberg, Sr., Andover; Chase Lembo, Sr., Andover; Frankie Melendez, Sr., Central; Josh Florence, Jr., Central; Tucker Grant, Soph., Haverhill; Colin Snyder, Jr., Haverhill; Carlos Rodriguez, Jr., Lawrence; Steven Diaz, Sr., Lawrence; Owen Sullivan, Sr., Methuen; Ronnal Marizan, Sr., Methuen; Dom Pefine, Jr., North Andover; Zack Goldman, Sr., North Andover
