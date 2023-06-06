Nate

Stonehill College-bound senior first baseman Nathan Kearney is the Merrimack Valley Conference Division 1 Player of the Year, as voted on recently by the coaches.

 Courtesy photo

Just as Central Catholic dominated the Merrimack Valley Conference this spring, its top hitter, Nathan Kearney, was the choice as the Division 1 MVP, as selected by the coaches.

Central’s John Sexton was chosen as the MVC D-1 Coach of the Year. D-2 champ Chelmsford saw sophomore Matt Stuart selected as Player of the Year, while his mentor, Lou Distasi took home Coach of the Year honors.

Here’s a look at all all-conference selections in the MVC.

First-Team All-Conference

Matt Pappalardo, Sr., Methuen; Chris Jaillet, Soph., Andover; Braydon Gray, Sr., Chelmsford; Declan Silva, Sr., Lowell; Will Norris, Soph., Central; Lukasz Rondeau, Jr., Central; Nolan Dawson, Soph., Billerica; Andrew Chenevert, Sr., Dracut; Braeden Archambult, Sr., Andover; David Manon, Sr., Lawrence; David Johnson, Jr., North Andover; Ryan Bateman, Sr., Haverhill; Caleb Stuart, Sr., Chelmsford; Dylan Paulding, Sr., Tewksbury

Second-Team All-Conference

(Area Players Only)

Jack Gruenberg, Sr., Andover; Chase Lembo, Sr., Andover; Frankie Melendez, Sr., Central; Josh Florence, Jr., Central; Tucker Grant, Soph., Haverhill; Colin Snyder, Jr., Haverhill; Carlos Rodriguez, Jr., Lawrence; Steven Diaz, Sr., Lawrence; Owen Sullivan, Sr., Methuen; Ronnal Marizan, Sr., Methuen; Dom Pefine, Jr., North Andover; Zack Goldman, Sr., North Andover

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you