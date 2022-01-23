Xavier McKenzie had the countdown going in his head.
So, when the Central Catholic star senior guard stepped to the free throw line, he knew he was two swishes from making history.
“My coach (Mark Dunham) was keeping track of my points,” said McKenzie. “He told me right before our Methuen game (on Jan. 15) that I only needed 12 more points to reach 1,000 career points. I tried to let it flow, but I was counting in my head. When I was fouled, I knew I only needed two points.”
McKenzie tossed those two free throws in effortlessly, and with that became the latest member of the Central Catholic 1,000-point club, joining a celebrated group of Raiders that includes Tyler Nelson and boys all-time leader Jonathan Cruz.
“Reaching 1,000 points was truly special,” said McKenzie. “It made me feel like I really made my stamp on Central Catholic basketball culture forever. All the love meant a lot to me.
“I remember in middle school, being at a game between Lowell High and Central Catholic and seeing (Lowell High great) Alex Rivera hit 1,000 points. From there, I set a goal for myself, ‘When I get to high school, I want to score 1,000 points.’ When I got to Central as a freshman, I told myself that I wanted to put my name on that list with Central greats.”
That achievement is the latest in a highly decorated career for the 6-foot-1 McKenzie.
The All-Scholastic and two-time Eagle-Tribune Super Teamer is averaging 23.0 points per game this winter, leading Central to a 7-2 record.
“Xavier brings so much experience to our young team,” said Dunham. “His development over the years has been tremendous. I’m not just proud of his accomplishments and leadership on the court, I’m proud of the young man that he has become. Xavier McKenzie is everything our program could ask for.”
Becoming a Raider
Growing up in Lowell, McKenzie fell in love with Central Catholic while watching the Raiders play his hometown team.
“I remember going to Central vs. Lowell High at Central,” he said. “The game was jam-packed. I remember seeing the Central Red Sea (fan section) and all the love they were giving the players. It was crazy. I went to Central basketball camp and met the coaches. I felt like I had the best chance to compete at the highest level if I played for Central.”
When McKenzie arrived at 300 Hampshire Street, he set his focus on making the varsity team as a freshman.
“It was a major step going from middle school to varsity in the MVC,” said McKenzie, who averaged 7.2 points a game as a freshman for a Central team that made the Division 1 North final.
“The speed and athleticism were so much better. I knew I had to improve my game and take everything to the next level. But I was confident in my skills, and had the hunger to compete and do better than everyone.
“In the (Commonwealth Motors) Christmas Tournament, against North Andover, (Eagle-Tribune All-Star) Kevin Constant kicked it out to me and I hit a 3-pointer to put us up two points late. That’s when I knew I belonged.”
Central superstar
As a sophomore, McKenzie made the Eagle-Tribune Super Team for the first time. He averaged 18.3 points per game, including a season-best 28-point performances against North Andover and Haverhill.
He was even better last year, when he averaged 19.5 points a game, was chosen an All-Scholastic and repeated as Eagle-Tribune Super Teamer.
McKenzie has continued to dominate this winter. He’s scored at least 15 points in all eight games, including seven 20-plus point performances and a 36-point night against hometown Lowell.
“I have worked hard on my game,” he said. “I believe the strongest part of my game is getting to the rim and pull-ups (jumpers). I’ve also worked on becoming more of a leader, because the younger guys look up to me.”
McKenzie plans to play college basketball, and said he’s narrowed his choices to UMass Boston, Brandeis University (Waltham) and Clark University (Worcester).
But he has plenty of work to be done this season.
“My goal is to go as far in the tournament as we can,” he said. “I want to make a tourney run for myself, my teammates and the Central community. We have the fire to compete and win games.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.