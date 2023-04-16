In a field of nearly all of the area's top track talent, Central Catholic's Anya Neira and Haverhill's Nataenel Vigo catala were honored as the top performer at the Haverhill Ottaviani Invitational on Saturday.
Neira won the 200-meter (26.66) and the triple jump (36-3) to take home Female Outstanding Performer.
Meanwhile, Vigo catala won the 400 (48.47) on his way to winning Male Outstanding Performer at his home meet.
Other local athletes scoring wins on the girls side were Central's Veralie Perrier in the pole vault (10-0), Haverhill's Maddie Goncalves in the shot put (37-5), Pinkerton's Briana Danis in the discus (130-11), Central's Franchesca Thurston in the javelin (106-10) and Macy Daigle in the high jump (5-2), Andover's Ashley Sheldon in the 100 hurdles (15.31), Methuen's Lauren Quarm in the dash (12.31), Haverhill's Finleigh Simonds in the mile (5:15.28) and Haverhill's Brenna Corcoran in the 800 (2:19.99).
Other local boys scoring wins were Andover's Harvey Lys in the high jump (6-2), North Andover's Nate Jacques in the 110 hurdles (15.2), Methuen's Joshua Kwakye in the dash (11.1) and Darwin Jimenez in the 200 (22.27).
Plenty more on the meet, including interviews with many of the winners, coming in the Monday Eagle-Tribune.
Ottaviani Invitational Boys
Ottaviani Invitational at Haverhill HS
Team scores: 1. North Andover 67.5, 2. Andover 64, 3. Methuen 59, 4. Pinkerton 58, 5. Nashua South 38 ... 8. Salem 32, 9. Haverhill 29, 10. Central Catholic 26.5, 13 (tie). Pentucket 14, 18. Lawrence 11.5
Outstanding performer: Nataenel Vigo catala, Haverhill
Winners and area placers:
Pole vault: 1. Nicholas Rushton (Sal) 12-6, 2. Ryan Swenson (And) 12-0, 3. Elliot McQuide (And) 11-0, 4. Drew Alsup (CC) 10-6, 5 (tie) Dylan Lebiedz (CC), Ethan Belongia (NA) 10-6; Shot put: 1. Antonio Martinez (Nash) 52-7, 2. Thomas Galusha (CC) 45-8.25, 3. Myles Robertson (Hav) 43-4.5, 4. Connor Chmielski (Hav) 42-3, 6. Mickey Valentino (NA) 41-11; Discus: 1. William Pessina (Pent) 148-11, 2. Argenis Luciano (Law) 145-2, 3. Nolan Licke (NA) 137-7, 5. Adam Finnimore (NA) 125-10, 6. Myles Robertson (Hav) 118-5; Javelin: 1. Gable Gray (Chelm) 165-7, 2. Charles Silva (Met) 151-10, 4. Colby Carbone (NA) 147-8, 5. Joseph Packowski (Pink) 145-10, 6. Chris Ferris (NA) 137-5; Long jump: 1. Nathan Molina (Masco) 22-7.25, 2. Caleb Agbor (NA) 21-5.75, 3. Drew Webster (NA) 21-3.25, 4. Ryan Won (And) 20-6, 5. Ty Cannistraro (CC) 19-10.75;
Triple jump: 1. Nate Gardner (Glou) 42-7.5, 5. Ash Shah (And) 39-1.25; High jump: 1. Harvey Lys (And) 6-4, 3. Zachary Traficante (NA) 6-2, 4. Aaron Chiocca (Met) 5-8, 5 (tie). Derrick Pierre-Paul (Law) 5-6; 110 hurdles: 1. Nathan Jacques (NA) 15.2, 2. Patrick Allardi (And) 15.61, 3. Harvey Lys (And) 15.91, 4. Enzo Warren (And) 16.33, 6. Ryan Demers (CC) 16.98; 100 meters: 1. Joshua Kwakye (Met) 11.1, 2. Elgin Ekwi (Met) 11.1, 4. Yanni Kakouris (Pent) 11.26, 5. Samuel Jones (Sal) 11.31, 6. Caden Michaud (Pink) 11.35; Mile: 1. Ryan Leslie (Bill) 4:28.12, 2. Brock James (Sal) 4:36.43, 3. Jason Rzasa (Pink) 4:40.57, 4. Luke McGillivray (NA) 4:42.94, 6. Ben Katsev (NA) 4:46.54; 4x100 relay: 1. Methuen 43.62, 2. Pinkerton 43.84, 4. North Andover 45.3; 400: 1. Nataenel Vigo catala (Hav) 49.47, 2. Colin Kirn (And) 50.48, 6. Nicholas Harrington (Pink) 52.5;
400 hurdles: 1. Rory Olsen (Nash) 55.95, 3. Nate Solivan (NA) 1:00.75, 5. Keron Spann (Law) 1:02.99, 6. William Rizos (CC) 1:03.02; 800: 1. Theodore (Pink) 2:01.39, 2. Nathan Binda (Pink) 2:02.44, 3. Jacob Chisholm (And) 2:03.8; 200: 1. Darwin Jimenez (Met) 22.27, 2. Aaron Chiocca (Met) 22.76, 2. Samuel Jones (Sal) 22.76, 4. Jamison Isaac (Pink) 22.89; 2-mile: 1. Finn O'Hara (Glou) 10:07.76, 4. Alex Willard (CC) 10:31.12, 5. Andreas Burgess (Hav) 10:32.16, 6. Luke Manzi (NA) 10:41.47; 4x400 relay: 1. Billerica 3:37.22, 2. Pinkerton 3:37.55, 3. Haverhill 3:38.07, 4. North Andover 3:42.95, 5. Andover 3:43.44, 6. Central Catholic 3:44.24; 4x800: 1. Pinkerton 8:44.69, 3. Salem 8:53.61, 4. Central Catholic 9:01.86, 4. North Andover 9:03.43, 6. Methuen 9:45.5
Ottaviani Invitational Girls
Ottaviani Invitational at Haverhill HS
Team scores: 1. Central Catholic 115, 2. Andover 98, 3. Lowell 70, 4. Pinkerton 49, 5 (tie) Haverhill, Triton 40 ... 8. North Andover 18.5, 11. Methuen, 14. Salem 9, 16. Pentucket 6.5, 17 (tie) Timberlane 4
Outstanding performer: Anya Neira, Central Catholic
Winners and area placers:
Pole vault: 1. Veralie Perrier (CC) 10-0, 2. Lily Brown (And) 10-0, 3. Gabby Bresnick (And) 9-6, 4 (tie). Sophia Hutchins (And) 9-0, 6. Gianna Zanni (CC) 8-0; Shot put: 1. Madeline Goncalves (Hav) 37-5, 2. Bella Colizzi (Sal) 37-3, 3. Briana Danis (Pink) 35-5.75, 5. Cyan Scott (CC) 31-11.5, 6 (tie). Siena DiSalvo (NA), Riley Bucco (Pent) 31-5.25; Discus: 1. Briana Danis (Pink) 130-11, 2. Kathleen Yates (And) 116-5, 4. Elizabeth Welch (CC) 106-3, 5. Siena DeSalvo (NA) 105-4, 6. Jameson Trask (Pink) 103-8; Javelin: 1. Franchesca Thurston (CC) 106-10, 2. Lauren Sanchez (CC) 101-6, 3. Kayla Franks (Pink) 100-1, 4. Kathleen Yates (And) 95-10, 6. Elif Altunkilic (NA) 94-10; Long jump: 1. Annamaria Mbuyu (Low) 17-8.75, 6. Shayla Quill (And) 16-4.75; T
riple jump: 1. Anya Neira (CC) 36-3; High jump: 1. Macy Daigle (CC) 5-2, 2. Ashley Sheldon (And) 5-2, 3. Delaney Meagher (Pent) 4-10, 5 (tie). Maeve Kilgallen (And), Nadine Adbat 4-8; 100 hurdles: 1. Ashley Sheldon (And) 15.31, 3. Casey Goland (NA) 16.99, 5. Adrie Waldinger (And) 17.17, 6. Shayla Quill (And) 17.24; 100 meters: 1. Lauren Quarm (Met) 12.31, 2. JJ Contch (And) 12.69, 3. Eva Roberts (Pink) 12.93, 5. Shelby Nassar (NA) 13.02, 6. Hannah Sippel (Pink) 13.03; Mile: 1. Finleigh Simonds (Hav) 5:15.28, 2. Molly Kiley (And) 5:17.27, 3. Isabelle Groulx (Pink) 5:33.66, 5. Hannah Shea (NA) 5:41.03, 6. Nicole Kroon (NA) 5:24.93;
4x100 relay: 1. Pinkerton 50.56, 3. Andover 51.84, 4. Central Catholic 52.9, 5. North Andover 53.08; 400: 1. Kylee Bernard (Camb) 56.77, 4. Charlotte Beaudoin (Tim) 61.19, 6. Isabella Sippel (Pink) 61.85; 400 hurdles: 1. Sophia Lesinski (Triton) 1:08.37, 2. Janessa Duren (CC) 1:09.78, 4. Sydney Demers (CC) 1:13.42; 800: 1. Brenna Corcoran (Hav) 2:19.99, 2. Laura Fennessy (CC) 2:22.25, 4. Mia Giaimo (And) 2:23.96, 5. Lauren Downer (Hav) 2:27.27, 6. Lily Thomas (Salem) 2:28.88; 200: 1. Anya Neira (CC) 26.66, 2. Veralie Perrier (CC) 26.94, 4. Rayniah Mercedat (CC) 27.24; 2-mile: 1. Sabrina Vitale (Drac) 12:02.69, 2. Mary Lonergan (And) 12:05.75, 4. Anika Kapadia (And) 12:39.89, 5. Elise Anderson (Met) 13:06.33; 4x400 relay: 1. 1. Triton 4:06.77, 2. Central Catholic 4:07.78, 3. Haverhill 4:08.92, 4. Andover 4:22.16, 5. Pinkerton 4:23.53, 6. North Andover 4:33.52; 4x800 relay: 1. Lowell 10:30.19, 3, Central Catholic 10:40.55, 5. Haverhill 11:01.42
