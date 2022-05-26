LAWRENCE -- The 200-meter and 100-meter dash may seem similar, but to Central Catholic star Ethan Pater, the events could not be more different.
"My strategy in the 200 is far different than my strategy in the 100," said Pater. "The challenge I have in the 100 is how fast I am able to get out, because when I hit top speed too early it can cost me a race. The strategy I use is to pretend I am running in my own race, just me, because if you try to race the person next to you, you will not run YOUR race.
"I approach the 200 as if the first 100 is running uphill and then slingshot off the turn and act like I’m running down hill for the last 100."
It's tough to argue Pater's approach, as the junior establishes himself as one of the fastest sprinters in the state.
Pater announced his presence to anyone that hadn't heard last week, when he won the Merrimack Valley Conference title in both the 200 (school-record 21.98) and the 100 (11.13). That just a week after he placed second in both the 100 (PR 11.00) and 200 (22.31) at the elite Andover Boosters Meet.
"My season has taken off like I never would have imagined," said Pater. "I have improved so much in all of my events. I could not have asked for a better season. It's been exhilarating because of how proud my coaches, parents and friends are."
Pater is also a key member of the 4x100 relay that won the Andover Boosters title (43.38) and was second at MVCs (44.00) and the 4x400 that won the MVC title in 3:21.21, shattering the previous meet record of 3:25.08 set by Andover in 2015.
"Ethan's emergence as one of the top sprinters in the state this spring is a huge boost for this team," said Central Catholic boys head coach Mike Leal. "He pushes the other guys at practice and it gives them the confidence they need to compete against the state's elite sprinters.
"Four of Central Catholic's sprinting records have been broken this spring and it's no surprise that Ethan was involved in 3 of them. (200 meter, 4x200 and 4x400)
Like many, Pater found track through other sports.
"I started running track in eighth grade," he said. "What inspired me is that I played football from third to eighth grade, and I was one of the fastest kids on the field. My middle school track coaches saw the potential, and it really clicked right away for me. I had never thought of doing another type of running in track besides sprinting."
After showing promise his first two seasons -- and having his freshman outdoor season and sophomore indoor season cancelled by COVID-19-- Pater had a breakout season this past winter.
An Eagle-Tribune All-Star in the 55-meter dash, he ran a personal best 6.77 for fifth at MVCs. He also ran on the 4x400 that placed sixth at New Englands (3:30.42) and third at All-States (3:31.50).
“He came out of the woodwork," said Leal during the winter. "He was a nice surprise.”
What did he credit his emergence to?
"My keys to success are focusing mentally more than anything," he said. "Your mental toughness in a sport like track affect how you will perform. I enjoy the feeling of winning when it comes to sprinting, or losing because when you lose that’s when you learn the most."
Next up for Pater is the Division 2 state meet, on Sunday at Hingham High School. He is seeded second in both the 100, behind Catholic Memorial's Datrell Jones, and the 200, behing Reading's Michael Harden. His 4x200 is also seeded second, behind Catholic Memorial.
"My goal for the rest of spring is to keep improving," he said. "I want to continue to run sub-22 (seconds) and just progressively drop my 200 time. In the 100 I want to break that 11 (second) mark more than anything."
ANDOVER ELITES RETURN
While the Andover girls track team placed a strong third as a team at the Merrimack Valley Conference Meet last Saturday, the Golden Warriors were missing a few major contributors, including 2022 Eagle-Tribune indoor track MVP Jodi Parrott and Eagle-Tribune All-Star Olivia Foster.
Well, there was a good reason for their absence.
Parrott explained that Andover's senior prom was held last Saturday, so many of the Golden Warrior seniors did not compete in MVCs due to the conflict. All expect to be back in action this weekend at Division 1 States in Shrewsbury.
Leading the pack will be Parrott. The senior is seeded first in the triple jump (38-0) and second in the 100 hurdles (15.03), just behind top seed Megan Frazee of Westford Academy (14.95).
Foster is seeded second in the pole vault (10-6), just ahead of Golden Warrior teammate Lily Brown in third (10-0) and Sophia Hutchins in fifth (9-6). Foster is also seeded sixth in the 100 dash (12.79).
TOP MASS. GIRLS COMPETITORS
North Andover's Jenna Bard is the favorite in a pair of throwing events at this weekend's Division 2 States. Bard is seeded first in the shot put (42-11), by more than two feet, and the javelin (114-6), by just under three feet. She is also seeded second in the discus (120-1.5).
Central Catholic's Macy Daigle is the top seed in the high jump (5-6), while fellow Raiders Veralie Perrier is third in the pole vault (10-0) and Janessa Duren is seeded second in the 100 hurdles (15.18) and third in the 400 hurdles (1:06.54).
Central's Julia Turrisi is seeded fourth in the 400 (1:00.05) and North Andover's Aisling Callahan is fourth in the mile (5:13.36),
In Division 1s, Haverhill's Finleigh Simonds is seeded third in the mile (5:08.54). Andover's Molly Kiley is seeded fourth in the 2-mile (11:08.59), just ahead of Methuen's Miana Caraballo (sixth, 11:09.29). Golden Warrior Kathleen Yates is seeded fourth in the discus (103-4) and sixth in the javelin (108-7).
TOP MASS. BOYS SEEDS
In Division 2s this weekend, North Andover's Jack Determan is the top seed in the mile (4:20.81), while fellow Scarlet Knight Ronan McGarry is the No. 1 seed in the 800 (1:56.60).
Central Catholic's Kaiden Nobrega is the top seed in the 400 (49.50), and teammate Aden Pemble is the No. 1 seed in the 400 hurdles (56.27). North Andover is the top seed in the 4x100 relay, and Central leads the 4x400 relay.
In the throws, North Andover's Nathan Jacques (discus, 142-6) and Matthew Wessel (javelin, 179-4) are both seeded second.
A trio of No. 3 seeds for North Andover are Cam Reiland in the mile (4:24.71), Ryan Connolly in the 2-mile (9:32.74) and Alexander Niejadlik in the 110 hurdles (15.08). Central's Justice McGrail is seeded third in the pole vault (10-0).
In Division 1s, as expected, Lawrence's Jordany Volquez is the top seed in the 110 hurdles (14.08) and in the 200 (21.83).
Haverhill's Nataenel Vigo catala is the top seed in the 400 (49.14). Andover's Colin Kirn is the No. 2 seed in the 800 (1:55.59) and Chris Worthley is third in the pole vault (12-9). Methuen's Freddy Coleman is fourth in the mile (4:22.56) and 2-mile (9:35.65). Ranger Ben Daly is third in the javelin (158-9).
