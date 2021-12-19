Only true greats have repeated as an Eagle-Tribune football MVPs.
Heading into this fall, only three athletes had accomplished that feat since the awards were established in 1989. That’s three out of 64 MVPs!
Central Catholic quarterback Ayden Pereira joined that list by taking Eagle-Tribune offensive honors for the second straight season as we announce our Eagle-Tribune All-Star football teams in Sunday’s paper. No defensive MVP has ever repeated.
And Pereira was a finalist for the award as a sophomore!
The prolific signal-caller joins Andover’s E.J. Perry IV (2015-16), the area’s all-time leading passer, North Andover legend Andrew Foote (2005-06), who graduated as the area’s all-time leading rusher (4,549 yards), and Pinkerton great Matt Jordan (1992-93), who also graduated with the region’s rushing record (4,099 yards) and won a 1-AA national title with UMass.
Pereira certainly belongs on that elite list after a brilliant season and three-year career.
His 2021 passing yards (2,823) and TD passes (34) are third most in area history, topped only by Perry. Pereira’s career passing touchdowns (68) trail just Perry (114), and his passing yards (5,511) were topped only by Perry (8,754) and Lawrence’s Nelson “Milwaukee” Valerio (5,907).
Pereira’s numbers could have been much, much bigger. His junior season was moved and cut to just seven games without a postseason by the COVID-19 pandemic, and he often didn’t play in the second half of Central’s many blowouts this fall.
The UMaine football recruit beat out some impressive candidates for offensive MVP.
For the second straight season, Salem running back Aidan McDonald posted numbers that would have earned him Eagle-Tribune offensive MVP honors in many other seasons (1,394 rushing yards, 24 TDs this fall). He was also considered for defensive MVP thanks to his work as a linebacker.
Dominic Pallaria (1,166 rushing yards, 21 TDs) led Timberlane to a state title and Andover’s Lincoln Beal came very close to becoming the first player in area history with 1,000 receiving yards (1,038) and rushing yards (945) in the same season. Central’s Justice McGrail (1,068 receiving yards, 15 TDs) made a case for being a rare receiver MVP.
Kelley breaks new ground
After leading Timberlane to the Division 2 state title, linebacker Cooper Kelley has become the the first Owl to earn Eagle-Tribune defensive Player of the Year. He joins 2001 offensive MVP Kyle Harrington as the only Timberlane players to win an Eagle-Tribune football MVP.
Kelley is the third straight linebacker to win the award, and the eighth linebacker to take the honor in the last 10 years. The lone exceptions are lineman Gannon Fast (Pinkerton, 2018) and Sean Nartiff (Salem, 2015). The last defensive back was North Andover’s Brandon Walsh in 2010. Kelley’s the third athlete from a New Hampshire school to win defensive MVP in the last decade.
Other defensive MVP candidates included Central Catholic All-Scholastic linebackers Preston Zinter and Sean Mercuri and Methuen ballhawk JP Muniz.
