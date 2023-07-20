Central Catholic’s Lukasz Rondeau has a penchant for hanging out among elite baseball talent.
At Central, he teamed up with a Stonehill College-bound trio – Nathan Kearney, Frankie Melendez and Josh Florence.
Summers, with the Northeast Wildcats AAU program, he faced the best competition possible alongside Merrimack College recruits Cole Yennaco, Jacob Albert (both recent Pinkerton Academy grads) and Brooks Craigue of Concord High.
Rondeau, a Windham, N.H., guy, had a fistful of college offers, too. The left-hander, who has gone 10-3 with 99 strikeouts over 78.2 innings, committed to Merrimack on Tuesday, ending the long, arduous recruiting process.
“Having a couple of buddies who are already heading there made it an easy choice,” said Rondeau, who joined the New Hampshire Prospects AAU team this summer after nearly a decade with the Wildcats.
“The recruiting process is a ride. I’m happy to get it out of the way and just be able to get on with the next part of my life. I felt like it was time for me to put my foot down on the gas when it came to making the decision. Merrimack made the best offer. I know it will work out there. There are some great kids going there, and I think the program has a great future.”
Rondeau does have one piece of paperwork left. He is headed for a fifth year of high school after spending two years at Windham High and the last two at Central Catholic.
“I’m currently in the process of my wavier for a fifth year (at Central),” said Rondeau. “Otherwise, I’m looking at prep schools.”
His top priority would be to remain at Central, but both he and coach John Sexton know the most important thing for the southpaw is to be on the mound next spring.
“If I get the opportunity to play at Central, I’m going to 100 percent do that,” said Rondeau. “That school has done a lot for me. I want to give them every piece of me, everything I have. Coach Sexton has done so much for me. I really appreciate everything he and the school have done.”
SALEM LEGION REACHES STATE FINAL 8
A tip of the cap and best wishes this weekend and beyond go out to manager John Ryan and the Salem Post 63 American Legion baseball team.
Salem gritted through a tough District B schedule this summer and earned a spot in the upcoming State Final Eight playoff tournament, which opens on Friday at Nashua’s Holman Stadium.
Salem went 8-10 and took the fourth seed in District B. Post 63 opens play in the double-elimination event against District A top seed Concord on Friday night at 7 p.m.
GOLF CHATTER
The New Hampshire Junior Amateur got under way on Wednesday at Beaver Meadow GC in Concord.
Atkinson Country Club’s Riley Reardon shot an opening round 74 in the 54-hole event to tie for seventh after Round 1. Stephen Ramos, who also plays out of Atkinson CC, sat alone in 10th at 75.
Other area players include: Pelham’s Harry Garland (81) and Windham’s Connor Frank (84).
On the girls side, Hoodkroft GC’s Julianna Megan sits in second, two shots off the lead, with an opening-round 78.
