When John Sexton accepted the head football coaching job at Central Catholic this week he joined a shrinking fraternity in area sports — the multi-sport varsity head coach.
As Methuen High swim and softball boss Jason Smith says, “We’re like dinosaurs, slowly becoming extinct.”
There are myriad reasons, but it is certainly a growing fact. The multi-sport coach is a dying breed.
Responsibilities have grown. These days, varsity coaches are not just coaches. The good ones take on the more apropos title of “program manager,” handling every facet of the job.
“Coaching, and especially coaching football, has become a full-time job, 12 months a year,” said Timberlane football coach Kevin Fitzgerald. “There’s always something going on.”
“Fitz” has been a longtime baseball coach with the Owls — 27 years worth. He spent most of that time as an assistant on varsity. Recently, he was a co-varsity head coach with Alex Horgan. But he was more than happy to step back into the more familiar assistant role in the spring.
“It’s hard. So many sports are becoming year-round,” said Fitzgerald. “We encourage our guys to play multiple sports. We have a lot of crossover … I feel good about being able to coach a couple sports.”
Our region has been blessed with a deep heritage of amazing multi-sport head coaches.
Methuen’s Larry Klimas and Andover’s Dick Collins were legends in football and track and field for decades. Pinkerton Academy’s Brian O’Reilly may go down as unmatched in Granite State greatness for not just football but lacrosse as well.
Today, the numbers have dropped substantially, though.
Some amazing multi-sport types that remain are Andover’s E.J. Perry (football, volleyball) and Whittier Tech’s Kevin Bradley (football, basketball, lacrosse). Andover’s Alan Hibino is a rare two-sport state champion head coach with a pair of tennis titles in 2014-15 and a hoop banner in 2020. Jeff Baummann leads the girls soccer and boys basketball programs at Timberlane, while Methuen’s Matt Twomey coaches boys and girls volleyball.
And track and field athletes from the region have been lucky to compete for multi-season coaches like Andover’s Peter Comeau, Central’s Mike Leal, Haverhill’s Mike Maguire and both Steve Nugent and Rick Dellechiaie at North Andover.
Sure, there are others, but those who remain can share some advice with a coach like Central’s Sexton.
Get ready to stay busy.
“It’s hard on the family. For me, my wife jokes like she’s a single mom in the spring. I’ve been blessed with her and my family being so supportive,” said Methuen’s Smith. “Once softball ends, I’m right back in to prepping for that next season in the fall. I’m proud of the work that has been done with both of the programs I’m involved with, but it’s definitely tough to give them what they deserve.”
EJ Perry agreed.
“The wife, though, has it the roughest. My wife, Kathleen, has been a saint, but she has heard snickering in the stands, understood why we never went on a summer vacation,” said Perry. “Those late nights can doom a wife who doesn’t understand that a one-point Christmas Tournament loss is going to ruin even the most festive New Year’s Eve Party.”
WHY DO THEY DO IT?Multi-sport varsity coaches are certainly a driven breed.
Bradley, who has enjoyed so much success at Whittier in the three sports while working a full-time job as the Tech’s athletic director, was seemingly born and bred for it.
“What makes you love it? I grew up playing sports the whole time. It makes the year fly by. You’re always doing something, rejuvenating yourself,” said Bradley. “I’ve been doing it since I was 7 or 8 years old.
“I love to be in the gym and out on the field. It’s something I’ve always loved doing since I was a kid. I’m still being a kid, just making a living out of it now.”
The successful coaches know exactly where to reap the benefits in each sport.
“Volleyball has taught me so much about the mental aspect of all sports,” said Perry. “Football teaches me planning and the physicality of sports and basketball combines them both — the mental thought process with fast pace movement and physical contact.”
DOWN TIME AT A PREMIUMIt’s no coincidence that a coach like Hibino, who spent the time and exhausted coaching sources like Warriors boys hoop (and golf) coach David Fazio and boys tennis coach Mike Wartman, has had success.
“The best part of it, basketball and tennis are like two different sports. You try to find ways to work with the teams, prepare the teams to be successful in two different ways,” said Hibino.
“I can’t call timeout in a tennis match, the game-planning has to be done before the match, I enjoy the challenge of trying to figure out both sports.”
How dedicated are these coaches?
I think back to last June as the state girls tennis finals were being played at MIT. Andover had been eliminated in an earlier round, but the first familiar face spotted in the crowd that warm summer day was Hibino’s — scouting, watching, preparing for a possible opponent for this coming spring season.
“My wife might consider it difficult. If we have a successful basketball season, we run right into spring tryouts. Last year, we played the state basketball final on Sunday and had the first day of tennis tryouts on Monday,” said Hibino.
“The days aren’t long if you enjoy doing it. I like working with more groups of kids, kids I teach in math class, kids I coach in basketball, and a different group in tennis.”
Sexton is about to embark on this new world at Central Catholic. Sure, he was the offensive coordinator in football for 13 years, but things are different when your name is at the top of the bill. He knows he’s ready, though.
“The two sports, it’s a good thing. I don’t have any hobbies. I like to play golf, but I don’t have many outside interests,” Sexton said. “I fell in love with coaching because it was a way to compete. and the next thing that happens is you fall in love with the kids. I like to be at practice with the kids, working with them, more than anything else in the world.”
