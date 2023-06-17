Chuck Adamopoulos, the recently retired Central Catholic football coach, says the difference between the good ones and the great ones are the little things.
And for more than a decade, he’s seen a lot of those “little things” percolating in and around the Central Catholic softball field.
“I have a great deal of respect for (Central Catholic softball coach) Stacy (Ciccolo),” said Adamopoulos, who still teaches at the school. “It’s the little things I notice. Like, she has a practice at 3 (p.m.) and most of the team is at the field at 2:45 (p.m.), getting ready on their own.
“She’s old school in a lot of ways; very disciplined. She’s also a great history teacher. She’s the entire package. and all you have to do is go to one of her games and see the number of alums that are there. That tells me a lot.”
Those little things have helped lead Central to a really big game.
Coach Ciccolo’s Central softball team, No. 1 ranked in the state at 23-1, faces No. 3 ranked Taunton High, also 23-1, in the Division 1 state title game on Sunday. That’s the same Taunton team that knocked Central out last year in the Round of 8 (5-2), and is the two-time defending Division 1 state champs.
It’s easy to get lost among the Merrimack Valley Conference powerhouses and coaches, including a few at her school.
But what Ciccolo has built on and off the field is really a coaching utopia.
Ciccolo’s softball story started in Arlington, before the family moved to Tewksbury, later starring and graduating in town.
She later played shortstop at Bentley and later Central Florida University, residing in Florida for several years while a youth and high school assistant before returning north.
Ciccolo was hired by Central as a history teacher in February of 2004. There was nothing said about softball.
Yet, three weeks later, the head coach position for softball opened up.
“It was totally unexpected,” said Ciccolo, who had coaching experience at the youth and high school level in Florida before moving back to the area. “I applied for the job and next thing I knew I was coaching. It was pretty quick.”
In the early years, Central played in Division 2, making a Final Four once. Then there were many runs in Division 1 in the North Sectionals, including six semifinals, two finals and another Final Four in 2013.
A lot of close, but no cigars, including losses to Methuen High, Chelmsford, Lowell, North Andover, Tewksbury and Billerica, who have all had their moments in the MVC sun recently.
“The competition around here is so good,” said Ciccolo. “Honestly, it’s awesome.”
‘She taught me a life lesson’
It is argued by those that know her best — co-workers and former players — that Ciccolo’s best work isn’t X’s and O’s. It’s dealing with the players as people.
It took 2015 graduate Karoline Leavitt a few years to truly understand one of the most eventful memories of her athletic career.
Leavitt, who lost a tight race in the First Congressional District of N.H., last November, was one of the best players on the Central team her junior year, when she saw her name was not in the lineup for a game on their Florida trip.
“I was shocked she would bench me, a three-year starter,” recalled Leavitt, an Atkinson, N.H. native who later played at St. Anselm. “It was embarrassing for me. She had no mercy. I sat there realizing I needed an attitude adjustment. It was a lesson I never forgot.”
Leavitt said her four years under Ciccolo helped mold her into an adult.
“Coach Ciccolo was the best coach and teacher I ever had. Not only did she help me become a better softball player, but she made me a better person,” said Leavitt. “She drilled, drilled, drilled in me the values of discipline, hard work, and grit. It always stuck with me. She wasn’t just a coach. She was so much more.”
To Adamopoulos’ earlier point, Central games at any time in the season will include several alums.
Meg Sears, who graduated in 2016 and later played at Division 3 Nichols College, said the best part of playing softball was the family atmosphere created by Ciccolo.
“It was like that when we played, there would be alums at the games. You notice those things as a player,” said Sears. “Now I see how she does it. She makes alums feel so connected. She’s always checking in. She reaches out. Some of my best friends were my teammates.”
Ciccolo has found herself getting a lot of invites from her former players, including Sears, who got married last November.
Ciccolo has been invited to three weddings and a few other baby showers.
“Honestly, that’s a really cool part of this,” said Ciccolo. “The alums being a part of the program, after leaving, means a lot to me and the girls. When we have a big win my phone usually blows up. I love that.”
Teaching is her No. 1 gig
Central Catholic president Chris Sullivan has had a few personal connections with Ciccolo.
One of them happens every year during April vacation.
“She has created a culture of the kids that doesn’t just happen in June. I see it in April, too,” said Sullivan. “I’m usually the only person working at the school. All of sudden I’ll hear her team running all around the building for their annual Easter egg hunt. She places eggs throughout the school. Honestly, it’s awesome to see and hear the girls looking for the eggs.”
The other is with Ciccolo as a history teacher; a job she takes seriously.
“All three of my kids had her in (sophomore) history class; social studies and honors history,” said Sullivan. “If she’s teaching about the Russian Revolution she finds a way to work in what’s going on today. She works in current events. She’s not easy, but the kids learn a lot with her.”
Ciccolo said history was her favorite subject while in school, but realizes she’s probably in the minority when it comes to her students.
“I teach sophomores and I love that age,” said Ciccolo. “They are a fun group. They aren’t freshmen, so they are beginning to feel comfortable, but they’re not yet upperclassmen, who of course have all the answers. Teaching at Central is very important to me.”
Speaking of history, Central softball history shows that they’ve never had a team go this deep into the state tournament … the state championship game.
But she makes sure to note the other teams before this one, that have knocked on the door, will never be forgotten.
“We’re not here without the players and teams before us,” said Ciccolo. “This is about everyone who has played here.”
Building toward a championship
The buildup to Sunday’s finale has changed a bit, said Ciccolo, thanks to two recent wins.
Beating Methuen, 10-0, in the Elite 8 game, was the real pressure-cooker, at least heading into the game.
A loss there and the incredible season up to that point wouldn’t have the meaning it does today.
Sort of like the No. 1 seed and record-breaking Boston Bruins losing early in the NHL playoffs?
“We talked about the Bruins,” Ciccolo said. “And the Celtics, too, not living up to their potential. We didn’t focus on being the top seed, we focused on being the best team we could be. Beating Methuen allowed us to take a deep breath.”
All year Ciccolo said she talked to her team about getting off to quick starts, not giving more than 21 outs and keeping the opposing power hitters from hitting home runs.
Ironically, Peabody got off to a quick start, leading 2-0. Central made four errors, a season high. and Peabody hit two home runs.
“Everything we talked about that we didn’t want to happen, happened,” said Ciccolo on Central’s 4-2 win on Tuesday afternoon in Lowell. “And that was a great Peabody team. We’re going against legendary names, Bettencourts and Lomasneys ... But we fought. We were patient. It wasn’t pretty, overall, but our toughness was there.”
While Ciccolo’s team led all teams with 44 runs in the state tournament thus far, this game against the two-time defending champs will be nothing like that.
“Those games are done,” said Ciccolo. “We expect a great, close game. We’re ready for that. It’s definitely exciting.”
And many fruitful years in the making.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
